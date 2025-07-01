Memphis Offense Strikes for Three Home Runs in Win at Nashville
July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and began a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with an 11-2 win on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (8-1) continued his Triple-A dominance with 6.0 scoreless innings in the win. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits, no walks and struck out five. At the end of play Tuesday, McGreevy sat tied-first in the International League in wins, second in ERA (2.28) and third in WHIP (1.12).
Second baseman Bryan Torres, center fielder Michael Siani and first baseman Luken Baker each smacked a home run on Tuesday night. Torres and Siani smacked two hits, while Baker walked twice in addition to the blast. In total, five Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort, four walked twice and eight drove in a run.
Relief pitcher Jack Ralston allowed two unearned runs in his Triple-A debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit and walked two to close out the game. Roddery Munoz and Ryan Fernandez both gave the Redbirds a scoreless inning out of the bullpen ahead of Ralston's debut.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Nashville Drops Opener to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Offense Strikes for Three Home Runs in Win at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Drops Series Opener against Omaha in Thriller 10-7 Game - Iowa Cubs
- Davis Daniel's Quality Start Not Enough, Stripers Fall 4-2 to St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Rain-Shortened Opener to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Petey Goes Deep But Clippers Fall to Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Bullpen Hooks Stripers Hitters in 4-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Mack Homers Twice as Shrimp Shut out Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Big Innings Lift Louisville Past Indy in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides Lose Four-Run Lead In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Bulls Stun Tides with 5-4 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Hens Take Game One against Clippers 4-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Offense Overpowers Indians in Game One - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Push Past Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Offense Powers Bisons 2-1 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- KeyBank Independence Eve Regular, Elizabeth Gannon, 99, Gets First Pitch Honors - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday, July 1st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Specialty Concession Items for Fourth of July Weekend - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 4-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Right-Handed Pitcher Colin Holderman Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Offense Strikes for Three Home Runs in Win at Nashville
- Redbirds Announce Specialty Concession Items for Fourth of July Weekend
- Redbirds Drop Finale of Series at Bulls, Lose First Series Since Mid-May
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham
- Crooks Doubles Home Only Memphis Run in Loss at Durham