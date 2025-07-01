Memphis Offense Strikes for Three Home Runs in Win at Nashville

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and began a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with an 11-2 win on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (8-1) continued his Triple-A dominance with 6.0 scoreless innings in the win. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits, no walks and struck out five. At the end of play Tuesday, McGreevy sat tied-first in the International League in wins, second in ERA (2.28) and third in WHIP (1.12).

Second baseman Bryan Torres, center fielder Michael Siani and first baseman Luken Baker each smacked a home run on Tuesday night. Torres and Siani smacked two hits, while Baker walked twice in addition to the blast. In total, five Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort, four walked twice and eight drove in a run.

Relief pitcher Jack Ralston allowed two unearned runs in his Triple-A debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit and walked two to close out the game. Roddery Munoz and Ryan Fernandez both gave the Redbirds a scoreless inning out of the bullpen ahead of Ralston's debut.

