Late Offense Powers Bisons 2-1 Win over Rochester

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used strong pitching, led by Anders Tolhurst, and timely offense late in the game for a 2-1 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

The strong Bisons' pitching was started by two innings of work by Robinson Pina. The right-hander allowed a first inning home run to Yohandy Morales, but finished his Blue Jays organizational debut with two innings of work. Tolhust followed and was masterful in his six innings, while Dillon Tate secured the save.

Rochester also used strong pitching after Bryce Conley pitched six innings in his Red Wings' debut. Conley was able to keep Rochester in front by a run by not allowing a base hit until the bottom of the sixth inning when Phil Clark hit a line drive to left field reaching first. Micheal Stefanic would follow suit, bringing Clark to second and himself to first off a base hit. However, Buffalo failed to score and still trailed the Red Wings 1-0.

Buffalo tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh after Orelvis Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to center field allowing Riley Tirotta to score after he singled on a line drive to the outfield earlier in the inning. The heat in the bottom seventh continued and Buffalo would take the lead. Ali Sanchez would earn his 21st RBI of the season with a line drive to center field to bring home Will Roberston. He scored after a double to get into scoring position and advancing to third on the sacrifice fly by Martinez. The Bisons' two runs gave the team their first lead of the game, 2-1, after seven innings.

Tolhurst and Tate combined to allow just one base runner over the last two innings. Jose Tena had a two-out base hit before a groundout by Trey Lipscomb ended the game. Tolhurst finished with six strikeouts in his six innings of work. The Bisons' pitching staff combined for 11 total strikeouts of the Red Wings in the victory, as well.

The Bisons are set to take on Rochester on Wednesday evening at 6:35 at Sahlen Field for game two of the series. Adam Macko is slated to take on the mound first for Buffalo. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.