Hens Take Game One against Clippers 4-1

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens took game-one 4-1 in their series against the Columbus Clippers Tuesday night. Toledo took advantage of an early lead and rode that out to the finish. The Mud Hens also benefited greatly from a strong start by Keider Montero. The ace earned seven strikeouts, while only allowing one run over his 5.2 innings-pitched.

After making eight of his last nine starts with the Detroit Tigers, Montero made his second-straight start with the Toledo Mud Hens. He would be facing a tough Columbus lineup, featuring three of Cleveland's top-ten prospects and three players with big-league time this season.

Cleveland's number-two prospect, Chase DeLauter set the tone early with a lead-off double off the center-field wall. This put Montero in a tough position later with runners on first and third, but escaped with three quick outs.

Andy Ibáñez would take the liberty of showing that Toledo possessed a loaded-lineup of their own. The two-hitter earned his first homerun as a Mud Hen with a 397 ft bomb over the head of left fielder Jhonkensy Noel. Toledo was able to juice the bases from there, but Austin Peterson escaped with just a 1-0 deficit.

With Montero taking care of business from the mound, the Hens looked to expand their lead. Akil Baddoo would set them up nicely in the bottom of the third with a lead-off double. The scoring opportunity looked squandered with Peterson forcing two-quick outs. Ryan Kreidler, however, took advantage of the opportunity to not just score Baddoo, but move his hit streak to ten games and his double streak to six games.

Columbus would finally get on the board in the fifth inning as Petey Halpin sent a shot down the right-field line and over the wall to make it 2-1. Montero, despite approaching 70+ pitches, would close the inning with no further damage.

After surrendering a double to Will WIlson, which put runners on second and third, Montero was pulled in favor of PJ Poulin. With Halpin at the plate, Poulin would close the inning with a strikeout to keep the Hens ahead.

The Toledo offense would get back to work in the bottom of the sixth. The Mud Hens quickly loaded the bases against Ryan Webb. Andrew Navigato was able to capitalize in the moment with a two-RBI single to put Toledo ahead 4-1.

With some insurance runs aboard, Toledo turned to Alex Lange to keep them ahead. He did so by seating the Clippers down in order and earned a strikeout in the process. After Lange's short stint on the mound, Drew Sommers would be called upon to get the save.

Sommers would keep the scoresheet clean, securing Toledo's 4-1 victory.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Columbus Clippers will meet Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for game two of the series.

Notables:

Keider Montero (W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 HR)

Andy Ibáñez (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

Ryan Kreidler (1-2, 2B, RBI, BB)

Akil Baddoo (2-4, 2 2B, R, K)







