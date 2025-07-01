Two Big Innings Lift Louisville Past Indy in Series Opener

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats scored four runs in the second inning and five in the seventh frame to top the Indianapolis Indians in the lidlifter of the series on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, 12-5. The setback halted Indy's winning streak at three games.

Indianapolis (46-35, 4-3) opened a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run triple by Nick Yorke, but it slipped away in the second. Levi Jordan and Jack Rogers opened the inning with singles. P.J. Higgins walked to load the bases, and one out later, Blake Dunn hit into a fielder's choice to drive in Jordan. Bryson Brigman then singled home two runs, and Noelvi Marte capped the inning with a knock that plated Brigman.

Marte and Louisville (36-46, 4-3) put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Burch Smith struck out Brigman, but the ball got away and he reached on a wild pitch. It scored a run and kept the inning alive for Marte, who launched a grand slam to left-center field.

Yorke later clubbed a two-run homer in the eighth and finished with four runs batted in, a season-high.

Chase Petty (W, 2-4) settled in for Louisville after he allowed the two first-inning runs and earned the victory. He worked 5.0 frames and retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.

Drake Fellows (L, 5-2) allowed four runs over four innings in his start for Indy and took the loss.

Game two of this week's split six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. RHP Thomas Harrington (4-8, 6.11) will start for Indy and he'll be opposed by RHP Adam Plutko (2-4, 5.83). The series will shift to Victory Field on Friday.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.