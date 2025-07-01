Iowa Drops Series Opener against Omaha in Thriller 10-7 Game

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped this week's series opener against the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-7 as Christian Franklin and Jonathon Long homer late but come up short.

In the opening game this week, the Omaha Storm Chasers opened the lead up with a three-run homer from Carter Jensen.

Iowa took the lead as they scored with four answered runs off a Moises Ballesteros sac fly, which drove in Greg Allen. Then, a wild pitch by Omaha scored Christian Franklin for another run. In the bottom of the third inning, James Triantos drove in Kevin Alcántara for a 3-3 game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Alcántara gave the I-Cubs the 4-3 lead as he ripped a single and scored Ballesteros. But the Chasers started to pull away as they scored seven unanswered runs in the sixth and the seventh inning for a 10-4 lead in favor of Omaha.

After a couple scoreless innings, Iowa scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth as Hayden Cantrelle ripped his fourth double of the season and scored Ben Cowles. Then in the following inning, Franklin and Jonathon Long both hit solo shots as the deficit was cut to 10-7, but that was all the I-Cubs could muster as Evan Sisk ended the game.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's three-game split series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday, July 2 and first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT.







