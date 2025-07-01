Iowa Drops Series Opener against Omaha in Thriller 10-7 Game
July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped this week's series opener against the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-7 as Christian Franklin and Jonathon Long homer late but come up short.
In the opening game this week, the Omaha Storm Chasers opened the lead up with a three-run homer from Carter Jensen.
Iowa took the lead as they scored with four answered runs off a Moises Ballesteros sac fly, which drove in Greg Allen. Then, a wild pitch by Omaha scored Christian Franklin for another run. In the bottom of the third inning, James Triantos drove in Kevin Alcántara for a 3-3 game.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Alcántara gave the I-Cubs the 4-3 lead as he ripped a single and scored Ballesteros. But the Chasers started to pull away as they scored seven unanswered runs in the sixth and the seventh inning for a 10-4 lead in favor of Omaha.
After a couple scoreless innings, Iowa scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth as Hayden Cantrelle ripped his fourth double of the season and scored Ben Cowles. Then in the following inning, Franklin and Jonathon Long both hit solo shots as the deficit was cut to 10-7, but that was all the I-Cubs could muster as Evan Sisk ended the game.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's three-game split series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday, July 2 and first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Memphis Offense Strikes for Three Home Runs in Win at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Drops Series Opener against Omaha in Thriller 10-7 Game - Iowa Cubs
- Davis Daniel's Quality Start Not Enough, Stripers Fall 4-2 to St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Rain-Shortened Opener to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Petey Goes Deep But Clippers Fall to Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Bullpen Hooks Stripers Hitters in 4-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Mack Homers Twice as Shrimp Shut out Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Big Innings Lift Louisville Past Indy in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides Lose Four-Run Lead In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Bulls Stun Tides with 5-4 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Hens Take Game One against Clippers 4-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Offense Overpowers Indians in Game One - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Push Past Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Offense Powers Bisons 2-1 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- KeyBank Independence Eve Regular, Elizabeth Gannon, 99, Gets First Pitch Honors - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday, July 1st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Specialty Concession Items for Fourth of July Weekend - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 4-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Right-Handed Pitcher Colin Holderman Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- Iowa Drops Series Opener against Omaha in Thriller 10-7 Game
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- Owen Caissie to Play in 2025 All-Star Futures Game
- Franklin Hits Four, Wicks Fans Six in 9-3 Win over Columbus
- June 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers