Saints Bullpen Hooks Stripers Hitters in 4-2 Victory

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The St. Paul Saints pitching staff has a chance to get healthy over the next six days against a team that is dead last in the league in batting average and runs scored. Consider day one a success. Four relievers combined to shutout the Gwinnett Stripers over the final 6.1 innings as the Saints won 4-2 on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Two batters into the game and the Saints grabbed a 1-0 lead. Edouard Julien led off with a triple to right-center and scored on a sacrifice fly from Austin Martin.

The Saints loaded the bases with nobody out in the second as the first three hitters reached. Aaron Sabato was hit by a pitch, Jeferson Morales walked, and Patrick Winkel singled to left. A sacrifice fly from Will Holland gave the Saints a 2-0 lead. Julien then singled to center driving home Morales increasing the lead to 3-0. Julien finished 2-4 with a triple, RBI, and a run scored.

With two outs and nobody on in the third the Stripers plated two. Back-to-back singles by Jurickson Profar and Jarred Kelenic put runners at first and second. After a walk to Carlos Rodriguez loaded the bases, Travis Adams departed for Michael Tonkin. He walked the first two hitters he faced forcing in two runs cutting the Saints lead to 3-2. Tonkin would settle down and retire the final four hitters he faced going 1.1 shutout innings while walking two and striking out three.

The Saints got their franchise record third sacrifice fly in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Holland led off with a walk, stole second, took third on a one out single by Austin Martin, who extended his hitting streak to 10, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Payton Eeles. The three sacrifice flies is the most in a nine inning game by the Saints in Triple-A franchise history.

Erasmo Ramirez made his Saints debut and was stellar in 2.0 shutout innings of relief. He gave up two hits and struck out three.

From there it was Cody Laweryson, 2.0 shutout giving up two hits and striking out two, and Anthony Misiewicz, who pitched a perfect ninth while striking out one. He picked up his seventh save of the season, tying him for second most in the International League.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Coolray Field on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP José Ureña (NR) to the mound against Stripers RHP Jackson Stephens (3-0, 3.21). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







