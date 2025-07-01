Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley Postponed
July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs slated for Tuesday, July 1, has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight's game will be made up when the RailRiders return to Allentown in early August with a twinbill on August 6.
The RailRiders and IronPigs will open this split holiday week series on Wednesday, July 2, at 7:05 P.M. After the games on Wednesday and Thursday night, the series shifts from Allentown to PNC Field for games on July 4, 5 and 6.
Tickets for July 4, which will feature an extended fireworks extravaganza courtesy of the PA Lottery, or any upcoming home game are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
5-1, 43-35
