Chasers Take Series Opener from Cubs

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 10-7 win over the Iowa Cubs Tuesday night at Principal Park.

In the top of the 1st inning, Omaha jumped to an early 3-0 lead. Cavan Biggio doubled, advancing to third on an Iowa error, and Cam Devanney connected on a double of his own to score Biggio. Devanney moved to third on a Joey Wiemer flyout and went on to score on a 2-run home run from Carter Jensen, his second hit and homer at the Triple-A level.

Right-hander Justin Dunn made his Storm Chasers on Tuesday night as Omaha's starting pitcher. Dunn began the game with 2.0 scoreless innings and a 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd, but Iowa closed the deficit after a sacrifice fly and wild pitch plated a pair of runs for a 3-2 score.

Dunn walked the following batter and was chased from the game, Stephen Nogosek replacing him with two outs in the 3rd. An RBI single scored the base runner that Nogosek inherited from Dunn, as the tied tying the Storm Chasers at 3-3; however, the run was not earned for Dunn due to an Omaha fielding error.

Iowa took a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the 5th inning with an RBI single off Nogosek. Jonathan Bowlan relieved Nogosek with one out remaining in the 5th, inheriting two base runners. Bowlan quickly retired the first Cub he faced to prevent any runs from scoring and close the frame, going on to retire all 5 hitters he faced.

Biggio singled to lead off the 6th inning and Omaha regained a 5-4 lead with Jensen's second 2-run home run of the game, the first multi-homer game of his career.

In the top of the 7th, Omaha plated 5 runs and extended its lead to 10-4. Luca Tresh singled, then Nick Pratto walked and a single from MJ Melendez scored Tresh, Pratto moving to third. Melendez stole second, then a wild pitch plated Pratto. Biggio added a walk and Devanney followed with a 3-run home run, his team-leading 16th homer of the year.

With one out in the bottom of the 7th, Brandon Johnson relieved Bowlan and retired the next two batters, the pair combining for Omaha's fourth 1-2-3 inning of th enight. Johnson returned to the mound in the 8th and secured two outs before Iowa shrunk Omaha's lead to 10-5 with an RBI double.

Evan Sisk followed Johnson in the 9th and allowed a pair of solo home runs, making the score 10-7, though still in favor of Omaha. Iowa's rally ended after Sisk retired the final two Cubs in a row, with a strikeout securing the 10-7 final score.

Biggio, Devanney and Jensen each recorded 2-hit games in the win, with Devanney and Jensen each driving in 4 runs.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 12:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.