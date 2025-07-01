Tides Lose Four-Run Lead In Loss
July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-4 | 33-47) fell to the Durham Bulls (5-2 | 50-32), 5-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides led 4-0 at one point, but the Bulls mounted a comeback for the win.
Norfolk scored in the first inning on a sac fly by Samuel Basallo to take the initial lead. In the second inning, Dylan Beavers blasted a three-run home run to take the 4-0 lead. Norfolk starting pitcher Roansy Contreras exited the game as the winning pitcher of record, going 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits (one two-run homer) and no walks while striking out five.
The home run was the final batter he faced, a two-run shot by Carson Williams. After Contreras exited, two more runs would cross for Durham in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4. The Bulls would score the final run of the game in the seventh on an unearned run and would prove to win it, 5-4, for the Bulls.
Game two of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. The Tides have not announced a starter yet, while Durham is scheduled to throw LHP Ian Seymour (8-3, 2.69).
International League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Nashville Drops Opener to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Offense Strikes for Three Home Runs in Win at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Drops Series Opener against Omaha in Thriller 10-7 Game - Iowa Cubs
- Davis Daniel's Quality Start Not Enough, Stripers Fall 4-2 to St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Rain-Shortened Opener to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Petey Goes Deep But Clippers Fall to Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Bullpen Hooks Stripers Hitters in 4-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Mack Homers Twice as Shrimp Shut out Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Big Innings Lift Louisville Past Indy in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides Lose Four-Run Lead In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Bulls Stun Tides with 5-4 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Hens Take Game One against Clippers 4-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Offense Overpowers Indians in Game One - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Push Past Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Offense Powers Bisons 2-1 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- KeyBank Independence Eve Regular, Elizabeth Gannon, 99, Gets First Pitch Honors - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday, July 1st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Specialty Concession Items for Fourth of July Weekend - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 4-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Right-Handed Pitcher Colin Holderman Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.