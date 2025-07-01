Tides Lose Four-Run Lead In Loss

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-4 | 33-47) fell to the Durham Bulls (5-2 | 50-32), 5-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides led 4-0 at one point, but the Bulls mounted a comeback for the win.

Norfolk scored in the first inning on a sac fly by Samuel Basallo to take the initial lead. In the second inning, Dylan Beavers blasted a three-run home run to take the 4-0 lead. Norfolk starting pitcher Roansy Contreras exited the game as the winning pitcher of record, going 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits (one two-run homer) and no walks while striking out five.

The home run was the final batter he faced, a two-run shot by Carson Williams. After Contreras exited, two more runs would cross for Durham in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4. The Bulls would score the final run of the game in the seventh on an unearned run and would prove to win it, 5-4, for the Bulls.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. The Tides have not announced a starter yet, while Durham is scheduled to throw LHP Ian Seymour (8-3, 2.69).







