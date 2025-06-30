IronPigs Andrew Painter Selected to All-Star Futures Game
June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, are excited to announce that RHP Andrew Painter has been selected to represent the National League in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, on July 12th.
Painter currently ranks as the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and is the top prospect in the Phillies farm system. With the IronPigs, Painter has gone 3-2 with a 4.24 ERA in 40.1IP, striking out 45.
Painter is the first IronPig to represent the club in the Futures Game since Enyel De Los Santos participated in the exhibition in 2018.
Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players named to each team. The 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
Painter and the IronPigs are home this week as they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park from July 1 thru July 3.
