Owen Caissie to Play in 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Today, Major League Baseball announced rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie was selected for the second consecutive year. The Futures Game will be played at 3:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Caissie, the Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 42 prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com), is slashing .263/.372/.504 (63-for-240) with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 65 games this season. Caissie's 32 extra-base hits are tied for fourth-most in the International League and he is one of the three players in the league with at least 18 doubles and 12 home runs.

The Futures Game is scheduled for seven innings and will feature a National League vs. American League format. The game will air exclusively on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App.







