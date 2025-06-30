Red Wings, Marquis Grissom Jr. to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in conjunction with the office of Major League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that right-handed pitcher MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. has been selected to represent the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, set for July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Grissom Jr., 23, is currently the 21st-ranked prospect in the Washington Nationals organization (MLB.com) and has been a rising star in the Red Wings' bullpen this season. Through 26 appearances, he's posted a 1-1 record with a 4.71 ERA, striking out 25 batters over 28.2 innings. His mix of late-inning poise and a sharp changeup has made him a trusted arm for Rochester. Since joining the Nationals' system in 2022, Grissom Jr. has compiled a 2.84 career ERA with 126 strikeouts and 26 saves across 133 innings pitched.

His selection to the Futures Game is a well-earned recognition of his development and work ethic, and a sign of his growing presence in the Washington Nationals' farm system. While his pedigree might be familiar, his father, former MLB All-Star and World Series champion MARQUIS GRISSOM, will manage the opposing American League Futures Team.

"We're all really happy for Marquis. It's always exciting when one of our guys gets this kind of recognition, and it'll be fun to watch him compete with the best of the best on a big stage like that," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

Red Wings Manager MATT LECROY added, "Marquis is a tremendous young man who has worked extremely hard for this well-deserved opportunity to represent the Washington Nationals and the Rochester Red Wings in the 2025 MLB Futures Game in Atlanta. We wish him nothing but the best!"

The Futures Game, which showcases top Minor League talent from across baseball, is part of MLB's All-Star Weekend festivities and continues to serve as a launching pad for future big leaguers. Grissom Jr. becomes the latest Red Wing to take part in the annual event, highlighting both his personal promise and the strength of the Nationals' player development pipeline.

The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App at 4:00 p.m. ET on July 12.

The Red Wings return home, July 4 through July 6, as they take on Thruway Rival, the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets for this homestand and all remaining home games are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling 585-423-WING or in person at the Innovative Field ticket office.







