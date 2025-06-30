Carter Jensen Named to 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Major League Baseball has announced rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Omaha Storm Chasers catcher Carter Jensen will represent the Kansas City Royals on the American League roster. The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 3:00 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, July 12th at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 80 prospect in baseball, the No. 10 catching prospect and the No. 3 prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization, Jensen will be one of two Royals prospects on the AL roster, joined by left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato, who is currently with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The 21-year-old Jensen was drafted 78th overall by Kansas City in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Now in his fifth professional season in the Royals organization, Jensen just completed his first week at the Triple-A level after being promoted from Double-A on Monday, June 23.

Since his first full season in 2022, Jensen's 277 walks rank 5th in Minor League Baseball. In that same timeframe, he ranks 1st among Royals Minor League hitters in plate appearances (1858), 3rd in runs batted in (200), 4th in doubles (75), 4th in home runs (47), 4th in runs scored (235) and 5th in hits (373).

Jensen began 2025 with Northwest Arkansas after being promoted to Double-A on July 18, 2024, and finishing last season with the Naturals. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A, he led the Texas League in hits (80) and total bases (115), ranked 5th in runs batted in (37) and 6th in batting average (.292). The catcher's first hit at the Triple-A level was a solo home run in the 9th inning of Omaha's win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday, June 19.

He is the 14th active Omaha player to be selected for the All-Star Futures Game, joining Will Klein (2023), Nick Pratto (2022), Jorge Bonifacio (2016), Hunter Dozier (2016), Cheslor Cuthbert (2015), Balbino Fuenmayor (2015), Yordano Ventura (2013), Wil Myers (2012), Jake Odorizzi (2012), Alexis Gomez (2003), Angel Berroa (2002), Chris George (2001) and Jeff Austin (2000).

Jensen is one of 14 Triple-A players, and one of 10 International League players, scheduled to participate in the Futures Game this year, with Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie, Columbus Clippers infielder CJ Kayfus and Clippers pitcher Parker Messick all having played at Werner Park this season.

The 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019. Among all previous Futures Game participants, 86.5% have gone on to play at least one Major League game, while 250 total players thus far (21.4%) have been selected to play in at least one Major League All-Star Game. The game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.







International League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.