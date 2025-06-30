Gwinnett Stripers Pitcher Hayden Harris Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Major League Baseball announced today the rosters for the 26th edition of the All-Star Futures Game to be played on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Gwinnett Stripers left-handed pitcher Hayden Harris has been selected to the National League Futures Roster.

Harris, 26, is ranked the Atlanta Braves' No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has yet to allow a run over six outings (7.0 innings) since joining the Stripers on June 10, posting a 1.29 WHIP, .150 BAA, and seven strikeouts. Between Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this season, he is 4-0 with a 0.61 ERA (2 ER in 29.2 IP), 0.91 WHIP, .147 BAA, five holds, and three saves (3-for-4) in 24 games.

The Augusta, Georgia native was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent out of Georgia Southern University on July 30, 2022. For his minor league career, Harris is 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, .218 BAA, and eight saves (8-for-13) in 111 games across five levels of the Atlanta system.

Harris will represent the Stripers in the game alongside manager Kanekoa Texeira, who will serve as the third base coach for the NL squad.

Harris is the ninth active Gwinnett player all-time to be selected to a Futures Game, joining Barbaro Cañizares (2009), Mike Minor (2010), Julio Teheran (2011), Joey Terdoslavich (2013), Christian Bethancourt (2014), Touki Toussaint (2018), Drew Waters (2021), and Drake Baldwin (2024).

The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta and airs live on MLB Network with simulcasts on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App.







