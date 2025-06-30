Gwinnett Stripers Pitcher Hayden Harris Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game
June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Major League Baseball announced today the rosters for the 26th edition of the All-Star Futures Game to be played on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Gwinnett Stripers left-handed pitcher Hayden Harris has been selected to the National League Futures Roster.
Harris, 26, is ranked the Atlanta Braves' No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has yet to allow a run over six outings (7.0 innings) since joining the Stripers on June 10, posting a 1.29 WHIP, .150 BAA, and seven strikeouts. Between Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this season, he is 4-0 with a 0.61 ERA (2 ER in 29.2 IP), 0.91 WHIP, .147 BAA, five holds, and three saves (3-for-4) in 24 games.
The Augusta, Georgia native was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent out of Georgia Southern University on July 30, 2022. For his minor league career, Harris is 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, .218 BAA, and eight saves (8-for-13) in 111 games across five levels of the Atlanta system.
Harris will represent the Stripers in the game alongside manager Kanekoa Texeira, who will serve as the third base coach for the NL squad.
Harris is the ninth active Gwinnett player all-time to be selected to a Futures Game, joining Barbaro Cañizares (2009), Mike Minor (2010), Julio Teheran (2011), Joey Terdoslavich (2013), Christian Bethancourt (2014), Touki Toussaint (2018), Drew Waters (2021), and Drake Baldwin (2024).
The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta and airs live on MLB Network with simulcasts on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App.
International League Stories from June 30, 2025
- Noah Schultz Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons 'Free Ticket Report Card Nights' (July 1-2) Lead into Big July 3rd Keybank Independence Eve Celebration - Buffalo Bisons
- Owen Caissie to Play in 2025 All-Star Futures Game - Iowa Cubs
- Two Clippers Selected to MLB Futures Game - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings, Marquis Grissom Jr. to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Andrew Painter Selected to All-Star Futures Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Joe Mack Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gwinnett Stripers Pitcher Hayden Harris Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carter Jensen Named to 2025 All-Star Futures Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Stripers Pitcher Hayden Harris Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game
- Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1
- Stripers Score Three in Sixth to Topple Tides 6-4
- Devers Delivers, Stephens Stellar in 6-0 Shutout of Tides