Two Clippers Selected to MLB Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game were announced earlier today on MLB Network, and two current members of the Columbus Clippers will star in the nationally televised event. First baseman/outfielder C.J. Kayfus and starting pitcher Parker Messick are both excelling in their first season at the Triple-A level for Columbus.

C.J. Kayfus, 23, was selected by Cleveland in the 3rd round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami. In just his second full season of professional baseball, he was promoted to the Clippers in late April. Kayfus is currently hitting .303 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. He's also chipped in 11 doubles, 4 triples, and 30 runs scored. MLB.com rates him as being among the top five prospects in the Guardians organization.

Parker Messick, 24, was selected by Cleveland in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. Messick made his Triple-A debut on April 2 and has been a mainstay in the 2025 Clippers rotation. Through 15 starts, he has posted a record of 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA, having allowed 57 hits in 68.0 innings. He is tied for 3rd in the Triple-A classification with 83 strikeouts. MLB.com rates Messick as being among the top three pitching prospects in the Guardians organization.

The 26th edition of the MLB All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.

The Columbus Clippers begin a three-game series in Toledo on July 1. The next home game for Columbus at Huntington Park is on Friday, July 4 with a special first pitch time of 4:05pm. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a Stars & Stripes Clippers replica jersey.







