Knights Sweep International League Weekly Awards

June 30, 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights swept the International League's weekly awards thanks to a pair of spectacular performances during last week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens. Yoendrys Gomez was named the IL's Pitcher of the Week and Colson Montgomery was awarded the IL's Player of the Week.

During the week of June 23 - June 29, Gomez made one appearance; a start on June 28. Yoendrys pitched five shutout innings with a Knights season-high nine strikeouts. Gomez retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced and was credited with the win. Gomez, who was claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers in May, is the first Knights pitcher this year to win the award.

Montgomery turned heads with an amazing week at the plate. The 2021 first-round pick by the White Sox went 11-for-22 with four Home Runs, two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, and nine runs scored. Colson's slash line of .500/.522/1.227 also included a walk. Montgomery netted a pair of multi-homer games, his third and fourth such outings of the season.

Colson is the second Knights player to win Player of the Week this year; Kyle Teel won the award twice, once in April and once in May.

Charlotte returns to Truist Field on Tuesday, July 1 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a potential playoff preview. Tuesday's game is set for 7:04pm ET.







