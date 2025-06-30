Noah Schultz Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Knights' left-handed pitcher and Chicago White Sox top prospect Noah Schultz has been named to the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Schultz, 21, is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA (32 ER/64.0 IP) and 67 strikeouts (9.42 per 9.0 IP) in 14 starts between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte this season, his third in the Sox organization. He went 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA (21 ER/56.2 IP) and 58 strikeouts (9.21 per 9.0 IP) over 12 starts with Birmingham before being promoted to Charlotte on June 19.

Schultz, who is rated by MLB.com as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox system and No. 13 in baseball, earns his second straight selection to the MLB Futures Game. He was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Year and garnered Baseball America Class AA All-Star and Southern League Postseason All-Star recognition in 2024.

Schultz, 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2022 draft out of Oswego (Ill.) East High School.

Also representing the White Sox is outfielder Braden Montgomery of the Winston-Salem Dash. Braden will join Noah in Atlanta for the Futures Game.







International League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.