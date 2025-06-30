Joe Mack Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game
June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Joe Mack has been selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game. The game is slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
A native of East Amherst, N.Y., Mack began his 2025 season with Double-A Pensacola, batting .318/.464/.614/1.078 with four doubles, three home runs, five RBIs and 12 runs scored. He was transferred on April 22 to Triple-A Jacksonville. Mack was a key cog in the Jacksonville's International League First Half Championship. The 22-year-old is hitting .240/.308/.350/.657 with six doubles, one triple, four home runs, 24 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 49 games.
Mack was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Miami Marlins out of Williamsville East High School. He made his Marlins organizational debut that season, playing 19 games, adding 44 additional games to his total in 2022. Mack's first full season of games was in 2023, when he played in 120 for High-A Beloit. He drove in 36 RBIs and recorded 19 extra-base hits.
In 2024, Mack spent his campaign between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. He hit .252/.338/.468/.807, crushing 24 home runs and recording 78 RBIs. His defense excelled as well, as Mack earned the 2024 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award. He was the third player in Pensacola Blue Wahoos' history to receive the award.
Mack is the first Jumbo Shrimp to be selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game since right-handed pitcher Sixto Sánchez in 2019. Current Jacksonville infielder Deyvison De Los Santos was selected last season when he was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
