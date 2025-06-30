Bisons 'Free Ticket Report Card Nights' (July 1-2) Lead into Big July 3rd Keybank Independence Eve Celebration

June 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons restart their nine-game homestand on Tuesday night as they welcome the Rochester Red Wings to Sahlen Field for the first half of a six-game home-and-home series against their closest rival. And while all eyes are on the Thursday's big 29th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & the largest Fireworks Show of the Season, the Bisons will have three straight amazing nights at the ballpark for fans to enjoy.

The first two games of the Bisons series against the Red Wings will be 'FREE Ticket Report Card Nights.' For both games, Tuesday, July 1 (6:35 p.m.) and Wednesday, July 2 (6:35 p.m.), kids 14 years old and younger can get a FREE Ticket to the game by showing their report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Tuesday's game will also be a TWOsday with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, presented by TasteNY, while Wednesday's game is the clubs next Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark and a Northwest Bank Win-It Wednesday.

The Bisons will also have a Sports Equipment Drive before and during the game on Tuesday night to benefit Leveling the Playing Field. Fans that make a donation will receive and entry into a raffle to win a Family Night at the ballpark.

Two great nights to build the anticipation for the KeyBank Independence Eve on Thursday night. The great WNY summer tradition will include a Mini American Flag Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance (Gates 4:30 p.m.) while one lucky fan will be chosen pregame to throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch and receive a $500 Bisons Gift Card in celebration of the event surpassing the 500,000 attendance mark. Of course, the game will include an amazing postgame concert from the world-renowned Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the club's Largest Fireworks Show of the Season.

TICKETS: Tickets for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, July 1 vs. Rochester (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- FREE Ticket Report Card Day. Kids 14 years old and younger can get a Free Ticket by showing their Report Card at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY., Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

-Leveling the Playing Field Sports Equipment Drive. Fans receive raffle entry for Bisons Family Night (4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs/Sodas, 4 Caps for July 18 Honda fridaynightbash!) with donation.

Wednesday, July 2 vs. Rochester (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- FREE Ticket Report Card Day. Kids 14 years old and younger can get a Free Ticket by showing their Report Card at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

- Tops Dog Day at the Park. All dogs are allowed in for free with an adult ticket purchase.

- Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, July 3 vs. Rochester (6:05 p.m. | Gates SPECIAL TIME 4:30 p.m.)

- 29th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with a postgame concert from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season.

- Mini American Flag Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, all gates (4:30 p.m.).

- 500,000th Fan Celebration. One fan will be chosen pregame to represent the event's milestone 500,000 fans since its debut in 1995. The fan will receive the ability to throw the games Ceremonial First Pitch and receive a $500 Bisons Gift Card.

- Ceremonial First Pitch from 99-year-old Lackawanna-native, Elizabeth Gannon. A retired nurse, Gannon has attended every July 3rd event since 1997.

- BPO Postgame concert to include pop culture tributes to Back to the Future, Wicked (sung by Susan Lewis Friedman) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (onfield performance by 716 Dance Lab of Lancaster, NY). Patriotic pieces include Armed Forces Salute with on-field tribute!

For more information on all events, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.