Brito Hits Grand Slam as Clippers Crush Hens
July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Columbus Clippers won in very impressive fashion Wednesday evening in Toledo, defeating the Mud Hens 13-0. All nine Clippers in the lineup collected at least one hit, while four pitchers combined to shut out Toledo on just three hits.
The game was scoreless until the top of the 5th inning, when Christian Cairo hit a RBI single to right field. Three batters later, Juan Brito broke the game wide open with a dramatic grand slam home run over the right field wall.
Columbus matched that effort in the 6th inning, scoring five more times to make the score 10-0. That came courtesy of a two-run double from Chase DeLauter and a three-run homer by C.J. Kayfus.
After chasing home a couple more runs in the 7th, Jhonkensy Noel hit a solo homer in the 8th inning to give the Clippers a 13-run advantage.
Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (5-2) earned the victory on the strength of 5.2 scoreless innings in which he struck out eight. After him, four relievers combined to complete the shutout without allowing another hit: Nick Mikolajchak, Paul Sewald, Trevor Stephan, and Zak Kent.
The series in Toledo concludes Thursday.
The next home game for Columbus at Huntington Park is on Friday, July 4 with a special first pitch time of 4:05pm. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a Stars & Stripes Clippers replica jersey. Saturday's game includes a pre-game opportunity to sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball and post-game fireworks! Sunday is always Family Day!
