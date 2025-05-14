Red Wings Fall to Durham Wednesday Night
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
On a warm, but cloudy Wednesday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-4. 3B Brady House picked up a pair of hits at the plate, including his sixth home run of the season, to pace the offense. CF Robert Hassell III joined the fray with his third homer in the fourth.
The Bulls wasted no time jumping on top in the opening frame. RF Josh Lowe led off the game by launching a first-pitch homer deep over the fence in right field. Singles from 1B Tre' Morgan and DH Bob Seymour helped put runners on the corners, and a two-run double by 2B Tanner Murray extended the lead. After a strikeout, CF Tristan Peters kept the rally alive with another RBI double, plating Murray and making it a 4-0 game before the Red Wings came to bat.
Pitching held until the top of the sixth, when the Red Wings finally broke through. With two away, Brady House extended the inning with an infield single to short, setting the stage for Robert Hassell III. The former San Diego Padres farmhand jumped on a 1-2 pitch and sent it over the left-field wall for a two-run shot. The homer cut the deficit in half, trimming the Bulls' lead to 4-2.
The Bulls added insurance in the eighth after a leadoff double by Rays No.1 prospect SS Carson Williams set the table. Tristan Peters followed with a single to left-center, bringing Williams around to score and pushing the lead to 5-2.
Rochester immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning. RF Daylen Lile drew a one-out walk, and Brady House followed by turning on a 1-1 pitch and sending it over the left-field wall for a two-run homer, his team-leading sixth of the season. The blast cut the deficit to 5-4 heading into the final inning.
Durham generated more separation in the ninth, starting with consecutive singles from 3B Jamie Westbrook and RF Josh Lowe. A wild pitch advanced both runners before a misplayed grounder brought in a run. Moments later, a fielder's choice allowed another to score, stretching the Bulls' lead to 7-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
The Red Wings went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, as Bulls RHP Cole Wilcox closed the door with a clean frame to seal the 7-4 win for Durham.
RHP Adrian Sampson got the nod for Rochester and worked 5.0 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out six. RHP Jack Sinclair followed with 2.0 scoreless frames, scattering two hits without issuing a walk. RHP Carlos Romero handled the final 2.0 innings, yielding three earned runs on four hits and picking up one strikeout.
Red Wings 3B Brady House is tonight's Player of the Game. The Georgia native turned in Rochester's only multi-hit performance of the night, going 2-for-4 with his team-leading sixth home run of the season, two RBI, and a pair of runs scored. His six homers matches his 2024 total with Rochester, in 17 fewer games.
Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series Thursday night. RHP Cade Cavalli will take the mound for the Red Wings in what will be his third start with Rochester this season. The first pitch is once again slated for 6:05 p.m.
