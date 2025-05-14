IronPigs Announce First-Of-Its-Kind 'Pigs Parlay'

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that they will offer fans a pick-3 'Pigs Parlay', giving fans the opportunity to turn their IronPigs game knowledge into cash and prizes!

For each home game & home series throughout the remainder of the season, fans are invited to submit three (3) Over/Under predictions along with a tiebreaker selection for a chance at winning a Flat Screen TV, various cash prizes, and free IronPigs tickets to future games. There will be leaderboards for each game, each series, and for the entire season. Fans may sign up to enter.

Every game gives fans the chance to be a winner! A fan will be selected as a winner based on performance, and fans could snag $50 in cash and two (2) IronPigs tickets at the end of every home game. At the end of each home series, the cycle will repeat, but this time the prize will be $100 in cash and four (4) IronPigs tickets!

Plus, at the end of the season, the fan with the most correct predictions on the pick-3 'Pigs Parlay Leaderboard will take home a flat screen TV, courtesy of Service Electric Network, and two IronPigs season tickets for the 2026 season!

Fans will be asked to guess the following:

1. Total Runs by both teams

2. Total Strikeouts by both teams

3. Total HRs by both teams

Tie Breaker: Total hits by both teams

The IronPigs pick-3 'Pigs Parlay will be open for the first time on Tuesday, May 20th when the IronPigs host the Buffalo Bisons at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs Parlay will then be active for the remainder of IronPigs home games for the 2025 season. The 'Pigs Parlay will not be available for IronPigs games played away from Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.