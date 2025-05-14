Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Durham

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls (25-15) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-28)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Joe Boyle (2-3, 1.69) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (0-0, 0.00)

BULLED OVER: The Rochester Red Wings took the field Tuesday night for their first matchup against the Durham Bulls in a six-game series at Innovative Field...the Red Wings are embracing their spirit of spring with their ROC the Lilac jerseys this week, a special uniform that celebrates the Flower City's iconic Lilac festival...Rochester fell 3-1 in 10 innings in the contest, pushed by a strong 6.0 innings from RHP SETH SHUMAN ...the offense combined to put together 10 hits, and RF DAYLEN LILE pushed his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first...Rochester looks to even the series at a game apiece tonight, sending RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the mound for his second start as a Red Wing, against Durham RHP Joe Boyle...

This is the second time this season (5/1) and the 14th time since at least 2004 that Rochester has been held to one or fewer runs while logging 10 or more hits.

SHU ME THE MONEY: RHP SETH SHUMAN submitted 6.0 shutout innings on just two hits en route to a no decision last night, while striking out four and walking one...the right-hander now boasts a 2.18 ERA (5 ER/20.2 IP) with 18 strikeouts and five walks through his first four Triple-A starts...he is the first Red Wing to toss 6.0 shutout innings since current Washington National Jackson Rutledge on September 15, 2024, at Indianapolis...

In six night games across Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Shuman has struck out 28 batters to just five walks, with a 1.99 ERA (7 ER/31.2 IP).

LILE IN THE FAST LANE: LF DAYLEN LILE picked up a single in the first inning of Sunday's contest, extending is team-leading hitting streak to nine games, and 24 of his last 25 dating back to 4/13 with Double-A Harrisburg...since that date, he leads the entire Nationals organization (including MLB) with a .364 batting average (39-for-107), a .570 slugging percentage, .974 OPS, 39 total hits, three triples, 61 total bases, and 23 runs scored...he also shares the organizational lead with eight stolen bases and 13 extra-base hits over that span.

BAKE IT TIL' YOU MAKE IT: 2B DARREN BAKER reached base twice and drove in the Red Wings only run of the ballgame last night, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk at the plate...he has now picked up a hit in each of his last five games dating back to game two on 5/7 against LHV, and carries a .333/.417/.524 slash line in the month of May...

Baker also stole his sixth base of the season in the contest, moving him even with JACKSON CLUFF for fourth-most on the team.

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE (AND)REW: C ANDREW KNIZNER picked up a pair of knocks, including his fifth double of the year, in last night's loss...he finished 2-for-4 with a run scored at the plate...of all Minor League hitters with at least 50 at-bats this season, the former St. Louis Cardinals backstop ranks third with a .382 (26-for-68) batting average, and second with a .516 OBP...

Knizner picked up a single in the ninth inning off Bulls RHP Paul Gervase, and now carries a .400 (22-for-55) line against right-handed pitching.







