Saints and Semper Fi Flo Join Forces to Collect Items for Military Care Packages at May 21 Game
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have honored military members through their Hero of the Game program, they've handed out free tickets to military members, and they've recognized important dates for the military through various promotions. Several members of the Saints staff have family members that are currently serving or have served in the military. It's an understatement to say the military holds a special place within the organization. The Saints are teaming up with a brand-new non-profit organization, Semper Fi Flo (SFF), who collects and packages items for care packages for deployed military (all branches), and veteran homes for the holiday season.
Fans coming to the Wednesday, May 21 game are encouraged to bring various items for care packages. Items SFF are looking to collect, at this time, are as followed: coloring books, word puzzle books, Sudoku, word search books, crayons, colored pencils, sharpeners, writing pads, pens, handheld games, and Uno/card games. In addition, a table will be set up at the game for anyone to color or make a thank you card for the military members.
SFF is a Minnesota-based non-profit dedicated to helping active-duty military members, veterans, and family members feel valued and supported. The SFF mission is to work with local communities to support and enrich the lives of Military families. They strive to contribute to the well-being and happiness of those who have served our country with honor. Throughout the year, SFF fundraises and collects products and monetary donations from corporate and private donors to deliver on their signature missions.
As they continue to grow, SFF is launching the "Let's Get Flo on the Go" Sprinter Van Campaign. They would use this van to deliver items to military bases throughout the U.S. and holiday gifts to families and Veteran homes throughout Minnesota. The goal is to help as many military members as possible.
The Saints take on the Norfolk Tides at 6:37 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21.
