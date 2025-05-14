Record-Breaking 10th Inning Powers 'Pigs to Sixth Straight Win

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-12) plated a franchise-record 10 runs in the 10th inning to stun the Syracuse Mets (18-23) 18-8 on Wednesday morning at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse scored the first five runs of the game as Gilberto Celestino drove home the first two with a double in the second inning and Joey Meneses clubbed a three-run homer in the third.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Buddy Kennedy hit back-to-back to open the scoring for the 'Pigs in the fourth, but the Mets scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to restore their five-run advantage.

Rincones homered again in the fifth, this time a grand slam, his fifth homer of the season, making it a 7-6 games.

A throwing error gave the Mets one of those runs back in the last of the fifth, making it 8-6 Syracuse.

The game stayed at 8-6 until Rodolfo Castro clubbed a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth, his third homer of the season, bringing the 'Pigs all the way back to level at 8-8 after trailing by as many as five.

Still 8-8 going into the 10th, the Rafael Lantigua gave the 'Pigs their first lead of the game with a two-run double off the rightfield wall. After a groundout, Otto Kemp singled home a run and Kennedy followed with a two-run single. Garrett Stubbs kept the good times rolling with a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, which also extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. Cal Stevenson capped the frame with a two-run homer, his first of the season, making it 18-8.

The 10-run 10th inning is the most runs the 'Pigs have ever score in an extra frame. It ties the franchise record for most runs scored in any inning, which was last done on July 26, 2023 against Syracuse. The 'Pigs clubbed six homers in the game, their first six-homer game since June 14, 2019 against Columbus.

Brett de Geus (3-1) worked two perfect innings out of the bullpen to earn the win for the 'Pigs, striking out one.

Grant Hartwig (2-3) allowed eight runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss for the Mets

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, May 15th. Andrew Painter (1-0, 0.00) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Syracuse rolls with Nolan McLean (1-0, 0.00).

