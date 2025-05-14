Omaha Out-Slugs Clippers on Windy Wednesday
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
PAPILLION - Blustery conditions gave defenders all kinds of trouble at Werner Park on Wednesday night, but it was homers that left the yard without the aide of the wind that doomed the Clippers in game-two of the series against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
The home team struck early in the first. A leadoff walk to John Rave, followed by a two-run home run by Nick Loftin put Omaha in front.
Milan Tolentino answered back with a solo blast in the top of the third. His fourth long ball of the year cut the Storm Chasers lead in half.
Dom Nuñez knotted the game at two with a leadoff homer in the top of the fifth.
Omaha broke things open in the bottom of the sixth. With a pair in scoring position, MJ Melendez drove home a run on a ground out. Nelson Velázquez followed that up two batters later with a two-run homer off of Franco Aleman, extending the Storm Chaser lead to 5-2. They added another run in the seventh on a Cam Devanney RBI single.
Columbus fought back, plating a run in the top of the eighth when Johnathan Rodríguez legged out an infield single. But that would be as close as they'd get. Nick Pratto's two-run homer in the bottom half of the frame put the game well out of reach.
Johnathan Rodríguez and C.J. Kayfus each had a pair of hits. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (wrist) continued his rehab appearance with Columbus on Wednesday, playing right field for this first time in his assignment. He went 0-3 with a line out, fly out, and ground out before being removed for a defensive replacement in the sixth.
Columbus drops to 16-22, Omaha improves to 18-21 on the year. Series continues on Thursday night at Werner Park, first pitch scheduled for 7:35 EDT. The Clippers return home after the two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
