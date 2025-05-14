Gwinnett Takes Game Two from Charlotte, 7-4
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA- The Charlotte Knights fell to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday evening by a final score of 7-4. It is the first time in five meetings this season that the Knights dropped a game to the Stripers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and evened up the current series with Gwinnett at one game apiece.
The Stripers used a James McCann two-run Home Run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Knights catcher Korey Lee tied the game 2-2 with a two-run single in the top of the third. Gwinnett jumped back in front with a run in the bottom of the third, added another in the fifth, and tacked on an unearned run in the sixth.
Trailing 5-2, Jason Matthews brought Charlotte within two runs on an RBI infield single in the top of the seventh. The base hit put runners at the corners with one out; however, an inning-ending double play helped the Stripers escape the jam. Matthews reached base four times in the game with two hits and two walks.
Gwinnett bounced back in the bottom of the seventh with two more runs and took a 7-3 lead. Colson Montgomery ripped an RBI double for the Knights in the eighth inning, but it was not enough and Charlotte's undefeated record against Gwinnett came to an end.
Bryan Ramos joined Matthews with two hits while Owen White gave the Knights a strong pitching performance that lasted six innings. McCann finished the game with a Stripers single-game season high five RBI.
