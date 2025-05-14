McCann's Five RBIs, Waldrep's Quality Start Highlight 7-4 Gwinnett Win
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (18-23) rode a dominant night at the plate from catcher James McCann and an equally strong pitching performance from Hurston Waldrep to a 7-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (20-21) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. McCann drove in five runs and Waldrep tossed a 6.0-inning quality start to help even the series at 1-1.
Decisive Plays: McCann gave the Stripers the lead in the first inning on a two-run home run (3) to left field. After Korey Lee tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run single off Waldrep (W, 4-2) in the top of the third, McCann stroked an RBI single to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Gwinnett never trailed from there, though McCann added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and RBI double in the seventh to make it 6-3. He later scored on a wild pitch for a 7-3 advantage.
Key Contributors: McCann (3-for-3, double, homer, 5 RBIs) drove in a run in all four of his plate appearances. Waldrep (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) collected his first quality start of the season as he won for the second straight outing. Zach Thompson (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth to finish the game.
Noteworthy: McCann's five-RBI night was the first for the Stripers since both Brian Anderson and J.P. Martinez reached the mark on September 10, 2024 vs. Buffalo. Thompson's save was his first since June 1, 2021 at Gwinnett while a member of Triple-A Jacksonville. It's just the fourth save of his professional career. The win was the first for the Stripers against Charlotte this season in five attempts.
Next Game (Thursday, May 15): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Nathan Wiles (1-2, 1.72 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite Evan McKendry (0-1, 5.00 ERA) of the Knights. See 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. suit up for the Stripers as he joins the team for his rehab appearance. We're celebrating the power of community, connection, and resilience on and off the field for Strikeout the Stigma Night presented by NAMI Gwinnett. Additionally, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras for Throwback Thursday. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from May 14, 2025
- Three Homers Power Chasers to 8-3 Win over Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Out-Slugs Clippers on Windy Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Gwinnett Takes Game Two from Charlotte, 7-4 - Charlotte Knights
- McCann's Five RBIs, Waldrep's Quality Start Highlight 7-4 Gwinnett Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Billy Cooks up Game-Winning RBI with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Hickey Homers Again, WooSox Win Second Straight in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats' Six-Run Comeback Crushed as Indians Walk Off - Louisville Bats
- Lowe's Longball Lifts Bulls to 7-4 Win over Red Wings - Durham Bulls
- Bulls Outduel Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Fall to Durham Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Doubled up by Worcester 8-4 on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Sweep Twinbill with Back-To-Back Shutouts - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Suspended - Norfolk Tides
- Saints and Semper Fi Flo Join Forces to Collect Items for Military Care Packages at May 21 Game - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Long Notches Six RBIs against St. Paul as Iowa Wins 10-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Strand Franchise Record Tying 15 in 10-5 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Navigato and Lee Go Deep, But Mud Hens Drop Tight One to RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- Meneses Homers But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 18-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edge Toledo, 5-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Record-Breaking 10th Inning Powers 'Pigs to Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Longtime Employee DeLettre Earns Staff Promotion - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats to Host Tacos & Tequila at Louisville Slugger Field August 16 - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14 - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Announce First-Of-Its-Kind 'Pigs Parlay' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Win Series Opener over Clippers 9-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Sunk by Omaha on Tuesday Night - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- McCann's Five RBIs, Waldrep's Quality Start Highlight 7-4 Gwinnett Win
- Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers
- Charlotte Pulls Away Late to Defeat Gwinnett 8-5
- Leonard's Two Homers Lift Stripers to 4-1 Victory in Delayed Durham Finale
- Stripers Force Extras, Lose 4-3 to Durham in 10th