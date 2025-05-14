McCann's Five RBIs, Waldrep's Quality Start Highlight 7-4 Gwinnett Win

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (18-23) rode a dominant night at the plate from catcher James McCann and an equally strong pitching performance from Hurston Waldrep to a 7-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (20-21) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. McCann drove in five runs and Waldrep tossed a 6.0-inning quality start to help even the series at 1-1.

Decisive Plays: McCann gave the Stripers the lead in the first inning on a two-run home run (3) to left field. After Korey Lee tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run single off Waldrep (W, 4-2) in the top of the third, McCann stroked an RBI single to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Gwinnett never trailed from there, though McCann added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and RBI double in the seventh to make it 6-3. He later scored on a wild pitch for a 7-3 advantage.

Key Contributors: McCann (3-for-3, double, homer, 5 RBIs) drove in a run in all four of his plate appearances. Waldrep (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) collected his first quality start of the season as he won for the second straight outing. Zach Thompson (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth to finish the game.

Noteworthy: McCann's five-RBI night was the first for the Stripers since both Brian Anderson and J.P. Martinez reached the mark on September 10, 2024 vs. Buffalo. Thompson's save was his first since June 1, 2021 at Gwinnett while a member of Triple-A Jacksonville. It's just the fourth save of his professional career. The win was the first for the Stripers against Charlotte this season in five attempts.

Next Game (Thursday, May 15): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Nathan Wiles (1-2, 1.72 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite Evan McKendry (0-1, 5.00 ERA) of the Knights. See 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. suit up for the Stripers as he joins the team for his rehab appearance. We're celebrating the power of community, connection, and resilience on and off the field for Strikeout the Stigma Night presented by NAMI Gwinnett. Additionally, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras for Throwback Thursday. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







