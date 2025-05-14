Wednesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Suspended
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Wednesday night's game vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been suspended due to inclement weather. The Thursday, May 15 regularly scheduled game will be played following the completion of the suspended game and will be seven innings. The games will be single admission. The high school game between Indian River and Deep Creek High Schools will be played following the completion of the second game.
Fans may exchange their May 14, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game except for July 3. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for May 14, 2025 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their May 14, 2025 ticket(s).
A couple of pre-pay parking updates from the city:
If a game is rained out, anyone who has pre-paid for parking:
As a reminder for pre-pay or game day parking from the city in the event of a postponement, the fans purchase will be credited to their account (they are receiving a refund to their credit card).
Ticket Information
Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.
International League Stories from May 14, 2025
- Billy Cooks up Game-Winning RBI with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Hickey Homers Again, WooSox Win Second Straight in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats' Six-Run Comeback Crushed as Indians Walk Off - Louisville Bats
- Lowe's Longball Lifts Bulls to 7-4 Win over Red Wings - Durham Bulls
- Bulls Outduel Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Fall to Durham Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Doubled up by Worcester 8-4 on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Sweep Twinbill with Back-To-Back Shutouts - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Suspended - Norfolk Tides
- Saints and Semper Fi Flo Join Forces to Collect Items for Military Care Packages at May 21 Game - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Long Notches Six RBIs against St. Paul as Iowa Wins 10-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Strand Franchise Record Tying 15 in 10-5 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Navigato and Lee Go Deep, But Mud Hens Drop Tight One to RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- Meneses Homers But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 18-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edge Toledo, 5-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Record-Breaking 10th Inning Powers 'Pigs to Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Longtime Employee DeLettre Earns Staff Promotion - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats to Host Tacos & Tequila at Louisville Slugger Field August 16 - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14 - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Announce First-Of-Its-Kind 'Pigs Parlay' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Win Series Opener over Clippers 9-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Sunk by Omaha on Tuesday Night - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.