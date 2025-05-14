Clippers Sunk by Omaha on Tuesday Night

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION - A fresh series seemed to be just what the doctor ordered for the Columbus Clippers after escaping Indianapolis last week with only a pair of wins, however the Omaha Storm Chasers looked stop any plan of starting their new six-game series with a victory at Werner Park on Tuesday night.

Omaha would tally the scoreboard first. Leading off the second inning, Peyton Wilson reached and advanced to second on throwing error. He moved over to third on a wild pitch by starter Ryan Webb, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Gentry, giving the Storm Chasers an early lead.

Webb (L, 2-2) was uncharacteristically wild on Tuesday, surrendering a season high of five walks. He worked 3.2 innings on the hill, only giving up three hits and one earned run, but the walks and his pitch count reaching 89 ended his outing early.

After putting a pair of runners on in two of the first three innings and failing to score, the Clippers finally capitalized in the top of the fourth. Johnathan Rodríguez and Kody Huff each singled. With two down, Yordys Valdes singled through the left side, scoring Rodríguez, and tying the game at one.

That tie was short lived as Omaha would plate three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Dairon Blanco singled to score one, two more came across on a throwing error by Brayan Rocchio, giving them a 4-1 lead.

Storm Chasers hit the gas pedal in the sixth. Walk, single, walk, single plated the first run of the inning. After a pop out, with the bases loaded, Cam Devanney connected on a 1-0 slider from Tanner Burns, sending a grand slam over the left field wall. His sixth home run of the year put Omaha ahead, 9-1.

Clippers fought back, adding a pair of runs on RBI singles from Rodríguez and Rocchio in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Omaha takes game-one of the series, 9-3.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (wrist) made his first rehab appearance with Columbus on Tuesday in the DH spot, going 0-3 with a pair of strike outs before being removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Andrew Walters, Luis Frías, and Nick Mikolajchak combined to work 3.1 innings of scoreless relief with five K's.

Columbus falls to 16-21, Omaha improves to 17-21 on the year. Series continues on Wednesday at Werner Park, first pitch scheduled for 7:35 EDT. The Clippers return home after the two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







