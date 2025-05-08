Clippers Rally Falls Short in Indy
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - It was sunshine and baseball in the Circle City as the Columbus Clippers and Indianapolis Indians faced off in their second consecutive day game at Victory Field.
Indy threatened early. After a one out triple by Nick Solak, Nick Yorke lined a shot to Clippers third baseman Kyle Datres. Thinking he caught it in the air, Datres rushed to step on third for a double play. However, the umpire ruled it wasn't a catch, so Datres quickly fired across the diamond, but the throw wasn't in time to get the runner, putting them on the corners with one away. They'd load the bases on a Jack Suwinski walk, but Clippers starter Doug Nikhazy struck out Darick Hall and got Abrahan Gutierrez to ground into a force out to end the inning without any damage to the scoreboard.
Columbus' first threat came in the top of the third. Jake Anchia singled, Christian Cairo was hit by a pitch, and C.J. Kayfus walked to load the bases with one out. But Braxton Ashcraft was able to strike out Will Brennan and then get Johnathan Rodríguez to fly out to keep the game scoreless.
Indianapolis would crack the game open in grand fashion in the bottom half of the frame. Following a leadoff walk, Nikhazy would retire the next two batters to finish his outing. Mason Hickman then entered the game for Columbus on the mound. He'd walk the first two batters he saw to load the bases, and DJ Stewart cleared them. Stewart connected on a 1-1 changeup and deposited it into the landscaping in front of the batters eye in centerfield, the grand slam put Indy ahead, 4-0.
Clippers cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Wednesday's hero Micah Pries led off the inning with a walk, he came all the way around to score from first when Kody Huff lined a shot down the third baseline. Huff's RBI double cut the Indy lead to 4-1.
Columbus kept that momentum rolling in the top of the fourth. Cairo led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, he'd score on a C.J. Kayfus triple. Will Brennan brought home Kayfus with an RBI base hit of his own, slicing the Indianapolis lead to one.
The offenses for both sides stalled until the ninth. Back-to-back singles by Milan Tolentino and Kayle Datres with one away put a pair of runners on for the Clippers. After a strikeout, Christian Cairo legged out an infield single to load the bags for C.J. Kayfus, but Eddy Yean was able to induce a pop out to end the game.
Columbus falls to 15-18, Indianpolis improves to 18-16. The series continues at Victory Field on Friday night, first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. The Clippers return home after a two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Same Pitcher, Different Hitter, Same Result, Gasper's Three-Run Walk-Off Homer Gives Saints 13-10 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Civale Works Four Scoreless in First Rehab Start with Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Offense Cools Off In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Hatch First Quality Start as Chasers Beat Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens' Eight-Game Home Win Streak Falls to the I-Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gwinnett Slips by Durham with 3-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Leonard's Homer Helps Stripers Slip Past Bulls in Another Nailbiter - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Crushed by Storm Chasers Six-Run Sixth, Fall 6-1 - Louisville Bats
- Weather Postpones Thursday's Knights Game at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- ROC the Lilac Week: A Celebration of Baseball and Blooms - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- DJ Stewart's Slam Secures a 4-3 Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Rally Falls Short in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- From Rooks to Rookies: How Chess Sharpened Will Benson's Game - Louisville Bats
- First Pitch on Lockdown: Bills' Christian Benford Has the Honors Before May 16th Bisons Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Local Filipino American Designers Lead Tides Rebrand of Filipino American Heritage Identity - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- MLB's Home Run Derby X Expands in 2025 - Iowa Cubs
- YES Network to Air Six RailRiders Games in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Battle Back to Tie Game Late, Fall in Extras to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Vázquez Homers in Tenth to Win it for Tides - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.