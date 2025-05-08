Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rode a strong pitching performance in their 3-1 win over the Syracuse Mets Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark.

After a scoreless first frame, Jacksonville (23-19) took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. Albert Almora Jr. singled with one out and scored on a double from Jacob Berry drove in the go-ahead run for the Jumbo Shrimp. Jakob Marsee followed with a walk and Joe Mack was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Derek Hill clubbed a base hit scoring Berry and Marsee, giving the Shrimp a 3-0 advantage.

The Mets (16-20) made a late breakthrough in the top of the seventh. Hayden Senger was hit by a pitch and Luis De Los Santos singled. A fielder's choice coupled with a Yonny Hernandez single, scored Senger from third, narrowing the gap to 3-1.

Jumbo Shrimp pitchers Ryan Weathers (W, 1-1) and Freddy Tarnok combined for eight innings allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Seth Martinez (S, 4) shut the door with a scoreless ninth inning to secure Jacksonville's 23rd win of the season.

Jacksonville and Syracuse meet again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (2-2, 3.10 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Mets RHP Nolan McLean (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

International League Stories from May 8, 2025

