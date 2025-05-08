Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rode a strong pitching performance in their 3-1 win over the Syracuse Mets Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark.
After a scoreless first frame, Jacksonville (23-19) took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. Albert Almora Jr. singled with one out and scored on a double from Jacob Berry drove in the go-ahead run for the Jumbo Shrimp. Jakob Marsee followed with a walk and Joe Mack was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Derek Hill clubbed a base hit scoring Berry and Marsee, giving the Shrimp a 3-0 advantage.
The Mets (16-20) made a late breakthrough in the top of the seventh. Hayden Senger was hit by a pitch and Luis De Los Santos singled. A fielder's choice coupled with a Yonny Hernandez single, scored Senger from third, narrowing the gap to 3-1.
Jumbo Shrimp pitchers Ryan Weathers (W, 1-1) and Freddy Tarnok combined for eight innings allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Seth Martinez (S, 4) shut the door with a scoreless ninth inning to secure Jacksonville's 23rd win of the season.
Jacksonville and Syracuse meet again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (2-2, 3.10 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Mets RHP Nolan McLean (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Lites! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for $2, 12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. Presented by Miller Lite. The night's theme is No Place Like Home, our take on the classic musical and 2024/25 movie remake! Prepare to click your heels three times to return home! The Jumbo Shrimp and staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office on Georgia St. or can donate the $1 to True Vet Solutions | Presented By True Vet Solutions. And be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks. In appreciation of Nurses Week, the Jumbo Shrimp are proud to offer a discount code to healthcare workers this weekend. For discounted tickets visit Nurses Appreciation.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Same Pitcher, Different Hitter, Same Result, Gasper's Three-Run Walk-Off Homer Gives Saints 13-10 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Civale Works Four Scoreless in First Rehab Start with Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Offense Cools Off In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Hatch First Quality Start as Chasers Beat Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens' Eight-Game Home Win Streak Falls to the I-Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gwinnett Slips by Durham with 3-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Leonard's Homer Helps Stripers Slip Past Bulls in Another Nailbiter - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Crushed by Storm Chasers Six-Run Sixth, Fall 6-1 - Louisville Bats
- Weather Postpones Thursday's Knights Game at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- ROC the Lilac Week: A Celebration of Baseball and Blooms - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- DJ Stewart's Slam Secures a 4-3 Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Rally Falls Short in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- From Rooks to Rookies: How Chess Sharpened Will Benson's Game - Louisville Bats
- First Pitch on Lockdown: Bills' Christian Benford Has the Honors Before May 16th Bisons Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Local Filipino American Designers Lead Tides Rebrand of Filipino American Heritage Identity - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- MLB's Home Run Derby X Expands in 2025 - Iowa Cubs
- YES Network to Air Six RailRiders Games in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Battle Back to Tie Game Late, Fall in Extras to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Vázquez Homers in Tenth to Win it for Tides - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk-Off Mets to End Losing Streak
- Jumbo Shrimp Swept in 11-2 Loss to Bulls