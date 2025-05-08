Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester Red Wings (9-25) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (17-17)
Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA
Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live
RHP Chase Solesky (1-2, 5.19) vs. RHP Zach Messinger (0-2, 6.48)
SPLIT HAPPENS: The Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders split Wednesday's doubleheader, with Rochester falling in walk-off fashion, 5-3, in game one before earning an 8-5 win in game two...both DH ROBERT HASSELL III and 1B TREY LIPSCOMB picked up three hits and combined for five RBI to pace the offense in the back half of the twin bill...the Red Wings look to take the lead in the series tonight, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound for game three...
Rochester is now 0-4-3 (win-loss-split) in seven doubleheaders this season.
THE SHUMAN TORCH: RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in 5.1 innings of one run baseball in game one yesterday, allowing five earned while racking up five strikeouts and allowing no walks...this is the third time this season he has logged 5.0 innings or more without allowing a free pass (last 4/18 w/ HBG)...he boasts a 6.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio across six starts at both levels (27 SO/4 BB) this season...
At the Triple-A level, Shuman is holding left-handed batters to a .160 batting average against (4-for-25) through his first three career starts.
ACTION JACKSON: SS JACKSON CLUFF crushed a three-run homer to open the scoring in game one, and finished 2-for-3 in the contest before entering as a defensive replacement and adding an RBI double in two at-bats in game two...his homer in game one came off the bat at 107.9 MPH and traveled 383 feet, his hardest-hit homer at the Triple-A level...the BYU product carries a .563 (9-for-16) batting average and has notched a hit in each of his first five games of May with a 1.588 OPS...
Cluff leads all Red Wings, as is tied for third-best in the International League (min. 15 AB) with a .500 batting average (9-for-18) with runners in scoring position.
He carries a .444 batting average (12-for-27) with a .556 on-base percentage and 1.260 OPS in 12 games away from home this season.
FULL HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE connected on a pair of hits in game one, finishing 2-for-4 with a double...the Georgia native now has 10 multi-hit games this season, one behind ROBERT HASSELL III for the team lead...he is now tied with DAYLEN LILE for the most doubles (8) and extra-base hits (14) among Nationals Minor Leaguers this season, leads the way with 18 RBI, and ranks second with 38 total hits and 31 runs scored.
YO ADRIAN!: Newly acquired RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON made his Red Wings debut in game two last night, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings on a pair of hits with a strikeout and a walk...this marked his 50th career start in the International League, and first since 7/27/2023 with Iowa (CHC)...
RHP PARKER DUNSHEE also made his Red Wings debut in game two, coming on in relief in the fourth...they are the 25th and 26th pitchers, and 41st and 42nd players overall to wear a Red Wings uniform this season.
TREYWAY: LF TREY LIPSCOMB picked up three hits in game two last night, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored...he has now picked up a hit in each of his last four games, and leads all qualified Red Wings with a .309 batting average (25-for-81) and .380 OBP...he also ranks second with a .407 slugging percentage and .787 OPS.
HASSELL FREE: DH ROBERT HASSELL III also connected for three hits in game two, a trio of singles to finish 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored...he now leads the team with 11 multi-hit games this season...through the first six games of May, he leads all Minor League hitters with a .565 batting average, 13 total hits, and ranks fourth with a 1.453 OPS...
Hassell is a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBI with a runner on third base this season.
LILE AVE: RF-CF DAYLEN LILE picked up a hit in game one, and a pair in game two to extend his hitting streak to a team-leading five games dating back to 5/2 vs. LHV...he is hitting .370 (10-for-27) through his first seven Triple-A games, with a .452 OBP, and has logged a hit in 20 of his last 21 games dating back to 4/13 with Double-A Harrisburg...
Lile has a combined 39 total hits this season, two behind James Wood for most in the Nationals system, including MLB.
