Offense Cools Off In Tides Loss
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (13-22) fell to the Nashville Sounds (21-15), 4-1, on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The Tides offense struggled against the Sounds' pitching staff, which featured MLB rehabber Aaron Civale as the opposing starter in the loss.
Nashville scored all four runs in the first and second innings on three hits. Norfolk's bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless innings. Andrew Kittredge made his first appearance for the Tides on MLB Rehab, tossing a scoreless inning.
TT Bowen scored the lone run for the Tides in the eighth, blasting his fourth home run of the season. It was a slow day for the offense otherwise, managing five hits in the 4-1 loss.
Game four of the series starts tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. RHP Chayce McDermott (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk, while RHP Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.77) is the probable for Nashville.
