Bats Crushed by Storm Chasers Six-Run Sixth, Fall 6-1
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - For all but one ill-fated inning on Thursday, the Louisville Bats held the Omaha Storm Chasers scoreless. However, all it took for the Storm Chasers was an explosion in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach and defeat the Bats, 6-1.
Right out of the gates, Omaha threatened by hitting back-to-back singles to begin the game, but Louisville starter Randy Wynne (L, 1-4) regrouped and recovered, forcing a double play and fly out to avert danger. Just like the Storm Chasers, the Bats led off the first inning with a hit, courtesy of an Ivan Johnson double. But just like Omaha, Louisville couldn't get the run home.
Wynne's first inning recovery seemed to provide him with added confidence, as he shut down the Storm Chasers in the following frames. Sitting down 13-straight Storm Chasers, Wynne kept Omaha from striking.
As the Storm Chasers remained silent, the Bats struck. With one swing of the bat, Levi Jordan put Louisville on the board, launching a solo homer over the left field wall off Omaha starter Thomas Hatch (W, 1-2).
Through five frames, the Bats' 1-0 lead stood firm. Following the Storm Chasers' two base knocks in the first, Wynne surrendered just one hit to the ensuing 15 hitters. But when Omaha came to the plate in the sixth, things rapidly unraveled for Wynne.
For the first two hitters in the frame, Wynne forced soft contact. Nonetheless, both amounted to infield singles, setting up Nick Loftin to end the Storm Chasers' scoreless night. Blasting a 401-foot three-run shot, Loftin didn't just put Omaha on the board - he put them ahead, 3-1. Keeping the rally alive, MJ Melendez ripped a double to right, knocking Wynne out of the game.
Unfortunately for the Bats, their bullpen didn't fare much better. Albert Abreu took over hoping to halt the Storm Chasers but couldn't stop Omaha's barrage of hits. Brian O'Keefe singled to put two runners on, and Nelson Velazquez cleared the bases with a 428-foot homer to double the score to 6-1.
The bleeding finally stopped there, but the Storm Chasers' six-run frame was too big a hole to climb out of for the Bats.
Facing a five-run deficit, Louisville couldn't muster much at the plate in response. Over the final three innings, the Bats collected just one hit, dashing any real hope of a comeback. Besides Jordan's homer, the Bats had little luck at the plate. Louisville tallied seven hits in total, two from Will Benson.
After the sixth inning, Louisville relievers Reiver Sanmartin, Evan Kravetz, and Alexis Diaz each threw a scoreless inning, but that didn't change the result - one explosive inning was all Omaha needed.
The Bats (18-17) look to rebound as they continue their series against the Storm Chasers (14-20) on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.
