IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - A two-run single in the sixth inning from Óscar Mercado propelling the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-12) to a 3-1 win rain-shortened win over the Worcester Red Sox (18-17) in Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter's triple-A debut on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park

Christian Arroyo doubled to open the second inning and Garrett Stubbs then followed with another double to drive him in for the first run of the game for the 'Pigs.

A solo homer for Nate Eaton, his fourth of the year, tied the game for the WooSox at 1-1 in the fourth.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Mercado came through in the clutch, singling home two runs and giving the 'Pigs a 3-1 lead.

The skies opened in the top of the seventh and the torrential rain stopped play, ultimately resulting in the game being called after six innings with the IronPigs victorious, 3-1.

Devin Sweet (1-0) struck out five over two scoreless relief innings for the win, allowing just a walk for the 'Pigs.

Cooper Criswell (2-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing three runs in 5.2 innigns on four hits and three walks, striking out seven.

In his triple-A debut, Painter struck out the top prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Roman Anthony to start the game. He punched out five of the first eight hitters he faced. After walking three straight with two outs in the third, he got Blake Sabol to pop up, stranding the bases loaded. Painter finished with three scoreless innings, allowing just a hit and three walks, striking out five.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Friday, May 9th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Alan Rangel (2-0, 5.51) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox have yet to announce a starter.

