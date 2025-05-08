Hatch First Quality Start as Chasers Beat Bats
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six runs in the sixth inning, en route to a 6-1 win over the Louisville Bats Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field.
Omaha starter Thomas Hatch threw his first quality start of the season, holding the Bats to one run over 6.0 innings. The right-hander only allowed a solo homer in the second inning, striking out four without allowing a walk over just 66 strikeouts. He did not encounter a three-ball count all night.
The Storm Chasers opened the game with a pair of hits - singles from John Rave and Nick Loftin - but Louisville starter Randy Wynne retired his next 13 hitters, into the fifth inning.
Down 1-0 through five innings, Omaha took the lead in the sixth inning and held that lead the rest of the night. Tyler Tolbert and Rave singled to open the inning, before Loftin crushed a three-run homer to left field for a 3-1 lead. MJ Melendez doubled to knock Wynne out of the game, then Brian O'Keefe singled to set up Nelson Velázquez for a three-run home run that pushed Omaha's lead to 6-1.
Behind Hatch, Andrew Hoffmann worked a perfect seventh inning and Evan Sisk pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, before Jonathan Bowlan worked a scoreless ninth to finish off the victorious effort. The four pitchers combined for no walks and 10 strikeouts, the first time this year the Storm Chasers did not walk a batter. Hatch, Hoffmann, Sisk and Bowlan also combined to retire 13 of the final 15 Bats hitters of the night.
The Storm Chasers return to action Friday at 6:15 p.m. CT with the fourth game of the series against the Bats at Louisivlle Slugger Field.
