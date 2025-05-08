Weather Postpones Thursday's Knights Game at Truist Field

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- Tonight's Charlotte Knights game at Truist Field has been postponed due to rain. The Knights and the Memphis Redbirds will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader this coming Saturday, May 10th.

Saturday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning contests with the first game scheduled to begin at 12:05pm ET. The second game of the DH will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates to Truist Field will open at 11:00am Saturday morning and fans can go onto the field for a pre-game catch.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's Knights game may exchange them for seats of equal or lesser value, to any upcoming 2025 Knights game, excluding July 3rd.

Charlotte and Memphis will be back in action tomorrow evening with a full nine-inning game that begins at 7:04pm ET. Tickets are available at CharlotteKnights.com.

