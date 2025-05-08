First Pitch on Lockdown: Bills' Christian Benford Has the Honors Before May 16th Bisons Game
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons today announced that the Buffalo Bills' CB1, cornerback CHRISTIAN BENFORD, will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Herd game against the Worcester Red Sox on Friday, May 16 at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.).
Along with celebrating Benford's contract extension with the Buffalo Bills and his ascension as one of the top cornerbacks in the National Football League, the Bisons will also be celebrating the release of Benford's children's book, Stylish Safari: The Adventures of You, a heart-warming book about confidence, self-expression, and embracing what makes you unique. The Bisons will have lucky seat giveaways of signed copies of the book for a few fans in attendance on May 16.
The Bisons game on May 16 is also the team's 'Cinco de Mayo' themed Honda fridaynightbash!® with a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m., postgame Fireworks and food and drink specials throughout the game. The team will also wear their 'Luces de Buffalo' themed uniforms for the first time in 2025. Tickets are available now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office.
A sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2022, Benford has solidified himself as one of the team's best defensive players after just three seasons. In 39 career games with Buffalo, he has five interceptions, 25 passes defended and 142 tackles. In 2024, Benford earned one first-team All-Pro vote and 10 second team votes after recording two INTs and his first career sack. The Bills and Benford signed a four-year contract extension last month.
Benford's book Stylish Safari: The Adventures of You is available now in hardcover, softcover, and coloring book editions at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.
First Pitch on Lockdown: Bills' Christian Benford Has the Honors Before May 16th Bisons Game
