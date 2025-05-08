Same Pitcher, Different Hitter, Same Result, Gasper's Three-Run Walk-Off Homer Gives Saints 13-10 Win

ST. PAUL, MN - On Wednesday night it was Mike Ford with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Josh Walker. On Thursday night at CHS Field the Buffalo Bisons went to the same left-hander, but this time it was Mickey Gasper with the three-run walk-off homer as the Saints won it 13-10 in front of 4,002.

The Saints carried a 10-8 lead into the ninth inning. With one out Ali Sánchez walked. Riley Tirotta followed with a two-run homer to left, his fourth of the season, tying the game at 10.

That forced the Saints to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Jair Camargo, who finished 3-5 with a double and two runs scored, led off with a single to left. With one out, Will Holland walked. The Bisons went to their bullpen to get the man that pitched the ninth just 24-hours before, Walker. He struck out Ryan Fitzgerald and that brought up Gasper. On the very first pitch, Gasper took a curveball, just like Ford the night before, and mashed it over the left-center field wall for the walk-off game winner. It was Gasper's fourth home run in seven games with the Saints. It's just the second time in franchise history the Saints have won back-to-back games in walk-off fashion and the first with walk-off homers. The only other back-to-back walk-off wins were September 16 & 17, 2022 vs. Louisville.

The Saints trailed all night before taking the lead in the eighth inning. They trailed 2-0 in the third and tied it up. For the ninth time in his career, Fitzgerald homered in back-to-back games. With one out in the fourth Holland walked and that brought up Fitzgerald who tied the game with a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season.

The Bisons wasted little time retaking the lead. With two outs and nobody on Michael Stefanic took what was called ball four. The Saints catcher Gasper challenged and the call was overturned. That allowed Stefanic to get another pitch and he doubled into right-center. Loperfido's broken bat single into right-center put the Bisons back up 3-2.

An error proved costly for the Saints in the fifth. With one out Wagner reached on a throwing error by third baseman Anthony Prato. Damiano Palmegiani then walked putting runners at first and second. After a fielder's choice, Sánchez delivered a three-run homer to center, his fifth of the season, putting the Bisons up 6-2.

The Saints grabbed the three runs back in the bottom of the inning. Camargo led off with a double to right-center. With one out Holland delivered with a two-run homer to left, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-4. With two outs back-to-back walks put runners at first and second. Carson McCusker came through with an RBI single to left getting the Saints to within 6-5. McCusker, who singled in the second, extended his hitting streak to a carer tying high 11. He finished perfect on the night going 3-3 with a double, RBI, a run scored, two walks, and a stolen base.

With two outs and nobody on in the sixth, the Bisons put up a pair off Major League rehabber Michael Tonkin. He fanned the first two batters, but Alan Roden singled to right, stole second, and scored on a single to center by Davis Schneider increasing the lead to 7-5. Schneider stole second and scored on a single to right by Wagner making it 8-5. Tonkin went 1.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Saints loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the inning. Jeferson Morales walked, Camargo singled to center, and Prato was hit by a pitch. Holland got a run home on a sacrifice fly getting the Saints to within 8-6.

In the seventh the Saints got to within a run as McCusker doubled and scored on a two-out single to center by Morales making it 8-7

The Saints took their first lead in the eighth. Prato led off with a single to right. With one out Fitzgerald singled. With two outs Edouard Julien singled to short loading the bases. A wild pitch scored Prato tying the game at eight. After McCusker walked, Mike Ford singled off the glove of a diving first baseman Palmegiani that drove home two putting the Saints up 10-8. Ford looked like he was going to be the hero for the second straight night, but it turned out to be a different hitter off the same pitcher.

Everyone collected a hit, eight of nine scored a run, and six of nine drove in a run for the Saints.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field on Friday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-1, 9.00) and the Bisons are TBA. The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

