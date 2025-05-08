Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds, in partnership with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, are excited for Landon to join the Nashville Sounds roster for the 2025 season as an honorary player. Landon was introduced and welcomed to the team by Sounds General Manager and COO Adam English and Manager Rick Sweet during the "Meet the Team" event hosted by the Sounds on Wednesday, March 26th.
Born at 24 weeks, Landon battled through the first few months of his life in the NICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. In November of 2023, life threw Landon and his family another curveball. He was hospitalized with RSV-related complications and spent five and half weeks on a ventilator.
Now, at eight years old, Landon will spend several days and nights with the team throughout the season while getting to participate in batting practice and hang around the team on game days. He's already received some gear from some of his new teammates, introduced himself to season ticket members, and assisted as a team photographer on Opening Weekend.
"We're so excited to have Landon join the team this season," said English. "His energy, spirit, and toughness are immense, and he will be a fantastic addition to our organization and for his coaches and new teammates."
"The Nashville Sounds players always hit a homerun during their visits with our patients and families, and we are forever grateful that they are champions for children's health care on and off the field," said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. "We are excited for another year to once again celebrate our patients like Landon through the 'Honorary Player' program."
When he is not at the ballpark this summer hanging out with the team and his good friend, Booster, Landon will enjoy his free time playing sports, playing outside, and riding rollercoasters.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Same Pitcher, Different Hitter, Same Result, Gasper's Three-Run Walk-Off Homer Gives Saints 13-10 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Civale Works Four Scoreless in First Rehab Start with Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Offense Cools Off In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Hatch First Quality Start as Chasers Beat Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens' Eight-Game Home Win Streak Falls to the I-Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gwinnett Slips by Durham with 3-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Leonard's Homer Helps Stripers Slip Past Bulls in Another Nailbiter - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Crushed by Storm Chasers Six-Run Sixth, Fall 6-1 - Louisville Bats
- Weather Postpones Thursday's Knights Game at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- ROC the Lilac Week: A Celebration of Baseball and Blooms - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- DJ Stewart's Slam Secures a 4-3 Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Rally Falls Short in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- From Rooks to Rookies: How Chess Sharpened Will Benson's Game - Louisville Bats
- First Pitch on Lockdown: Bills' Christian Benford Has the Honors Before May 16th Bisons Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Local Filipino American Designers Lead Tides Rebrand of Filipino American Heritage Identity - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- MLB's Home Run Derby X Expands in 2025 - Iowa Cubs
- YES Network to Air Six RailRiders Games in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Battle Back to Tie Game Late, Fall in Extras to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Vázquez Homers in Tenth to Win it for Tides - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Civale Works Four Scoreless in First Rehab Start with Nashville
- Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Sounds Battle Back to Tie Game Late, Fall in Extras to Tides
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Sounds over Tides
- Sounds Drop Series Finale Despite Quality Start from Carlos Rodriguez