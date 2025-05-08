Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds, in partnership with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, are excited for Landon to join the Nashville Sounds roster for the 2025 season as an honorary player. Landon was introduced and welcomed to the team by Sounds General Manager and COO Adam English and Manager Rick Sweet during the "Meet the Team" event hosted by the Sounds on Wednesday, March 26th.

Born at 24 weeks, Landon battled through the first few months of his life in the NICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. In November of 2023, life threw Landon and his family another curveball. He was hospitalized with RSV-related complications and spent five and half weeks on a ventilator.

Now, at eight years old, Landon will spend several days and nights with the team throughout the season while getting to participate in batting practice and hang around the team on game days. He's already received some gear from some of his new teammates, introduced himself to season ticket members, and assisted as a team photographer on Opening Weekend.

"We're so excited to have Landon join the team this season," said English. "His energy, spirit, and toughness are immense, and he will be a fantastic addition to our organization and for his coaches and new teammates."

"The Nashville Sounds players always hit a homerun during their visits with our patients and families, and we are forever grateful that they are champions for children's health care on and off the field," said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. "We are excited for another year to once again celebrate our patients like Landon through the 'Honorary Player' program."

When he is not at the ballpark this summer hanging out with the team and his good friend, Booster, Landon will enjoy his free time playing sports, playing outside, and riding rollercoasters.

