Civale Works Four Scoreless in First Rehab Start with Nashville

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville bounced back from their extra innings loss on Wednesday night to take the series lead over Norfolk on Thursday with their 4-1 win at First Horizon Park. Aaron Civale made the first start of his rehab assignment and first appearance since his season debut on March 30th with the Brewers. The right-hander worked four scoreless innings on the mound and the Sounds cruised to the win after getting all of the run support they would need in the second inning.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. was back in the Nashville lineup for the first time since April 22nd and delivered the game's first run with his only hit on Thursday to give the Nashville a 1-0 lead after the first. They added to it with three more in the second. Jared Oliva collected his second hit of the game in the second inning after leading off the contest with a single in the first. In his second plate appearance he roped a two-out, two-RBI triple into the right field corner and would score himself after the throw in to try and cut him down at third base scooted away from the Tides third baseman.

The only two Tides baserunners Civale allowed came in his first two innings. A leadoff walk started his rehab start but was quickly erased by a double play and then a one-out single in the second was followed by two quick outs. He struck out the side in order in his fourth and final inning for all three of his strikeouts on the night.

Logan Henderson worked in relief for Nashville on what would have normally been his start day. He worked four innings himself, allowing four hits and struck out five without a walk. The only run Norfolk managed was a solo home run off Henderson in the top of the eighth to bring an end to the shutout hopes. Craig Yoho saw his first action back with Nashville and picked up his second save of the year with a hitless ninth inning and finished the night with his lone strikeout.

Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.77 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville on Friday night in game four of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME OATS:

ZAM OAT RA: Freddy Zamora extended his hits streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13 after finishing the game 2-for-3 with a run scored. During his current hitting streak which is now tied for the longest by a Nashville player this season, Zamora is hitting .462 (12-for-26) with a double, three RBI, and five runs scored. His is tied for the fourth-longest active hitting streak in the International League. His 13-game on-base streak is the longest by a Nashville player since Brewer Hicklen's 13-game on-base streak from 8/22-9/18 of last year.

OAT WHAT A RELIEF: Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect Logan Henderson made the first professional relief appearance of his career when he entered the game for Aaron Civale in the top of the fifth inning. Henderson allowed just one earned over four innings and added five strikeouts. It was the fourth straight game that Henderson has pitched in where he has allowed just one run. Three of the four have come via solo home runs with the exception coming in his last appearance with Nashville on the road in Gwinnett. He has posted a 1.13 ERA over his last 32.0 IP and allowed 15 hits since April 3rd. The win gives him five on the season to place him in a five-way tie for the most in the minors. Including his Major League debut, he has got the win the each of the last six times games.

YO OAT: Craig Yoho picked up right where he left off with Nashville, working another scoreless outing to give him 17 straight Triple-A games dating back to August 29, 2024, without allowing an earned run. Over that span, the Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect has worked 18.2 IP with 17 strikeouts and nine hits allowed. He has converted on all 12 of his save opportunities as a professional after getting his second with Nashville this season and third overall in Triple-A.

J OAT: Jared Oliva pieced together another multi-hit game, getting a pair of hits in the first two innings on Thursday night. It was his team-leading 10th multi-hit game this year and second in as many games for Nashville. His second inning triple was his third of the season, putting him in a tie for second in the International League. He also collected another stolen base to give him 17 on the year which is the second-most in the International League.

WON AND OAT TODAY: Playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers for the one and only time this season, Nashville earned the win their second time wearing the uniforms after their Nashville debut on June 20, 2024. The Oat Milkers dropped a 12-inning contest last year.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.