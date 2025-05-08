DJ Stewart's Slam Secures a 4-3 Indians Victory

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - DJ Stewart smacked a grand slam in the third inning of Wednesday afternoon's contest to open the scoring and provide the Indianapolis Indians with a lead they did not relinquish as they took down the Columbus Clippers 4-3 at Victory Field.

Stewart joined fellow lefty slugger Darick Hall as the two Indians (18-16) to tally a grand slam this season. Stewart's slam was his first since May 8, 2019, with Triple-A Norfolk at Worcester. The bases-clearing homer came with two outs in the third and brought Stewart's two-out RBI total on the season to seven, which leads all Indians hitters.

Columbus (15-18) cut the deficit to one as they tagged Braxton Ashcraft for three runs between the fourth and fifth innings but were held to only three hits by Indy's bullpen across the final five frames. Drake Fellows (W, 3-0) dazzled in relief of Ashcraft, tossing 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings while striking out three before handing the ball over to Ryder Ryan and Eddy Yean (S, 3). Columbus starter Doug Nikhazy (L, 1-2) took the loss despite holding the Indians to two hits in his 2.2 innings of work.

Indianapolis looks to extend its 2-1 series lead against Columbus on Friday night at 7:05 pm at Victory Field. Hunter Barco, Pittsburgh's No. 10 prospect according to Baseball America, is set to make his Triple-A debut for Indy opposite Columbus southpaw Will Dion (1-2, 4.64 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.