Gwinnett Slips by Durham with 3-2 Victory
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Eddys Leonard drilled a two-run homer in the sixth to lead the Gwinnett Stripers past the Durham Bulls 3-2 at the DBAP on Thursday night.
Kenny Piper had just given the Bulls (23-13) a 2-1 lead in the fifth, taking out Gwinnett (15-21) starter Hurston Waldrep (W, 3-2). But Luke Williams reached on an error with two outs in the sixth ahead of Leonard's sixth home run.
The Bulls have lost consecutive home games for the first time this year.
Boyle worked a season-tying six innings, permitting one earned run, while fanning just one. Waldrep whiffed 10 over 5 1/3 innings and retired the game's first 13 batters.
How It Happened: All three Gwinnett runs scored with two outs against Boyle. Garrett Cooper singled home Carlos Rodriguez in the first inning for the lead, then Leonard's low line drive homer in the sixth that just cleared the right field wall.
Gerber's Run Continues: Joey Gerber tossed a scoreless ninth inning, extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings.
Ups And Downs: Carson Williams, who hit two homers on Wednesday night, fanned all four at-bats on Thursday.
Timeless Chavez: Jesse Chaves, who would be the second oldest active major leaguer if he gets the call in 2025 (behind Justin Verlander), threw a scoreless eighth inning after tossing a pair of shutout innings on Tuesday. Chavez, 41, has logged over 14 years of service time in major league baseball.
He Did It Again: Bulls outfielder Tristan Peters, who logged the top play in sports last Wednesday, made a full-extension diving catch onto the right-centerfield warning track in the third inning against James McCann. Peters' home run robbing catch against Jacksonville's Andrew Pintar has garnered over a million views on social media.
What's Next: Connor Seabold (1-1, 4.55) is slated to oppose former Bulls pitcher Nathan Wiles (0-2, 2.16) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
