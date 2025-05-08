Vázquez Homers in Tenth to Win it for Tides
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Nashville, TN - The Norfolk Tides (13-21) defeated the Nashville Sounds (20-15) 10-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Luis Vázquez (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) delivered a two-out, three-run opposite field home run to put Norfolk 10-6 in the top frame of extra innings. Vimael Machín (1-for-4, 2 RBI) plated the go-ahead run with a sac-fly to score David Bañuelos (1-for-5, HR, RBI).
Norfolk opened the scoring in the second inning on a Jud Fabian (1-for-3, RBI) RBI single that was followed up by a TT Bowens (2-for-4, 3B, RBI) RBI triple to make it 2-0. Nashville would equalize at two in the bottom of the frame.
Samuel Basallo (2-for-6, RBI) continues to rake as he hit a single in the third inning that clocked a 115.9 mph exit velocity. That is the 6th hardest exit velocity in AAA baseball and just one of three AAA hitters registering multiple exit velocities over 115 mph this season. That was also Basallo's 17th swing that generated an e.v. over 100 mph.
The Tides scored three in the fifth inning that was started by a Tyler O'Neill (1-for-3, RBI) RBI single. O'Neill is in his second rehab game. Basallo and Machín would each deliver RBI singles, themselves, putting Norfolk up 5-2. Nashville would get four in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up at six. Former Tide and Hampton Roads native, Garrett Stalling (1-1, 0.00) would keep his former team at bay, as he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and worked out of a bases loaded jam.
Cameron Weston (0-2, 5.53) went 5.0 innings where he allowed two runs (2 ER) on five hits and three walks. He struck out 4 on 83 pitches and 52 strikes. Roansy Contreras (2-0, 4.50) would close out the final three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five enroute to a Tides extra inning victory.
RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 5-34) will get the start for Norfolk, as he is coming off a perfect 4.0 inning relief appearance in Charlotte where he struck out 7. Nashville has not announced their starter for tomorrow. First pitch will be at 7:35 PM EST from First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
