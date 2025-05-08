YES Network to Air Six RailRiders Games in 2025
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the YES Network are pleased to announce that six RailRiders games this season will be broadcast on the YES Network, the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees, and streamed on The Gotham Sports App.
The first broadcast is set for tonight as the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 P.M.
"We are thrilled to work with the YES Network and expand the coverage of RailRiders baseball," said Katie Beekman, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's General Manager. "The partnership that began years ago with 'Homegrown: The Path to Pinstripes' has only gotten stronger. We are excited to show off the renovations at PNC Field, the fun of Minor League Baseball games and, of course, highlight the next generation of players heading to New York."
2025 YES Network RailRiders Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, May 8 vs. Rochester - 6:35 P.M. first pitch
Wednesday, May 14 vs. Toledo - 11:05 A.M. first pitch
Wednesday, May 28 vs. Worcester - 11:05 A.M. first pitch
Thursday, May 29 vs. Worcester - 6:35 P.M. first pitch
Wednesday, July 9 vs. Buffalo - 1:05 P.M. first pitch
Thursday, August 14 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 P.M. first pitch
Adam Marco and Jim Coles will call the action. Pregame coverage will begin five minutes before first pitch.
The games will be broadcast on YES throughout the network's regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription on The Gotham Sports App, which is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.
For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit www.swbrailriders.com.
