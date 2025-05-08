MLB's Home Run Derby X Expands in 2025

Major League Baseball today announced that Home Run Derby X, an exciting baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle, will make stops in six U.S. cities from July through September, before culminating with a new two-day playoff format featuring the winning squads from each event vying for a $200,000 prize September 19-20 in Salt Lake City.

The 2025 Home Run Derby X tour will launch in Atlanta as part of MLB All-Star Week and will include stops at the following ballparks:

- July 13, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia

- July 26, Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas, home of the Triple-A Round Rock Express (Rangers)

- August 9, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina, home of the Triple-A Durham Bulls (Rays)

- August 23, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, home of the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets (Dodgers)

- August 30, Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa, home of the Triple-A Iowa Cubs (Cubs)

- September 13 - venue to be revealed at a later date

The winning teams from each stop and two Wild Card teams will advance to the final, which will take place September 19-20, at The Ballpark at America First Square, Salt Lake City, Utah, home of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees (Angels). Tickets will go on sale on May 22. Fans should follow @homerunderbyx and go to www.mlb.com/homerunderbyx for more details.

The MLB legends scheduled to participate combined for 47 All-Star Game appearances, 23 Silver Slugger Awards, 26 Gold Glove Awards, 12 World Series championships, one Roberto Clemente Award, one World Series Most Valuable Player Award, two batting titles, one Cy Young Award, one Most Valuable Player Award, one Rookie of the Year Award, and one Home Run Derby championship. The participating MLB legends are: Rick Ankiel, Jake Arrieta, Lorenzo Cain, Michael Cuddyer, Ian Desmond, Jonny Gomes, Alex Gordon, Adrián González, Ryan Howard, Andruw Jones, Daniel Murphy, Manny Ramírez, Nick Swisher, Adam Wainwright, Ryan Zimmerman, and Ben Zobrist. More MLB legends may be added prior to the events.

The MLB legends will once again be joined by current and former stars of collegiate softball and women's baseball who have a combined 27 College World Series appearances, 16 National Championships and 17 First-Team All American selections. They include Jocelyn Alo, Reese Atwood, Jocelyn Erickson, Hannah Flippen, Kinzie Hansen, Alex Hugo, Tiare Jennings, Ashton Lansdell, Amanda Lorenz, Elizabeth Mason, Ali Newland, Jessica Oakland, Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Sydney Romero, Taylor Schumacher and Katie Stewart.

MLB Home Run Derby X is an exciting 3-on-3 co-ed competition built around power hitting and athletic catches, with events in each city featuring four teams, each led by an MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Video highlights of last year's tour may be found HERE.

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes. Each player gets one at bat of two minutes thirty seconds. During an at bat the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs through a centerfield target. During each at bat, batters can call for a hot streak of 5 swings where everything counts double. In the final minute of an at bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

"After hearing what a great time Nick (Swisher) and Manny (Ramirez) had in last year's Home Run Derby X, I'm excited to put the uniform back on and take some swings for the fans," Zobrist said. "I'm looking forward to going back to some of the great ballparks and cities I played in on my way to the Major Leagues."

"Last year's tour was absolutely awesome and I'm so happy we are adding more stops this year. The lineups are going to be incredible. Genuine MLB Legends, some elite college players - and don't get me started on the women participating this year," said Swisher. "Fans should not be surprised to see them steal the show. Everyone loves Home Run Derby X - and I can't wait to get back at it!"

