Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Jacksonville, FL - Syracuse's bullpen was near-perfect, but the Mets' offense stagnated on Thursday night in a 3-1 lose to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark. Despite the loss, Syracuse's bullpen pitched five scoreless and hitless innings to keep the game close.
Jacksonville (23-13) got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Albert Almora Jr. singled. Jacob Berry followed with a double off the wall in right-center field that scored Almora Jr. for a 1-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead. After Harrison Spohn struck out, Jakob Marsee walked, and a pitch hit Joe Mack to load the bases. Derek Hill then singled into left field, scoring Berry and Marsee to give Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Syracuse (16-20) struggled to get the offense going. Jacksonville starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, who was making a Major League rehab start, pitched five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and no walks.
The Mets did get on the board in the top of the seventh. With one out, a pitch hit Hayden Senger, and Luis De Los Santos singled. Gilberto Celestino then grounded into a fielder's choice where Senger went to third base, De Los Santos was out at second base, but Celestino was safe at first. Yonny Hernandez followed with a line-drive single into right field that scored Senger and made it a 3-1 ballgame.
Syracuse's bullpen kept the Mets within striking distance. Rico Garcia, Kevin Herget, and Anthony Gose combined to pitch five scoreless and hitless innings with four strikeouts.
Unfortunately, the Syracuse offense didn't score the rest of the game, managing just the one run in the 3-1 loss. De Los Santos and Hernandez each had two hits in the game for the Mets.
Syracuse and Jacksonville continue their six-game series on Friday with the fourth game. Right-hander Nolan McLean is slated to make his Triple-A debut for Syracuse opposite Jacksonville right-hander Adam Mazur. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Same Pitcher, Different Hitter, Same Result, Gasper's Three-Run Walk-Off Homer Gives Saints 13-10 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Civale Works Four Scoreless in First Rehab Start with Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Weathers Spins Five Scoreless in 3-1 Win over Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Offense Cools Off In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Hatch First Quality Start as Chasers Beat Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens' Eight-Game Home Win Streak Falls to the I-Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gwinnett Slips by Durham with 3-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Leonard's Homer Helps Stripers Slip Past Bulls in Another Nailbiter - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Crushed by Storm Chasers Six-Run Sixth, Fall 6-1 - Louisville Bats
- Weather Postpones Thursday's Knights Game at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- ROC the Lilac Week: A Celebration of Baseball and Blooms - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- DJ Stewart's Slam Secures a 4-3 Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Rally Falls Short in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- From Rooks to Rookies: How Chess Sharpened Will Benson's Game - Louisville Bats
- First Pitch on Lockdown: Bills' Christian Benford Has the Honors Before May 16th Bisons Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Local Filipino American Designers Lead Tides Rebrand of Filipino American Heritage Identity - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- MLB's Home Run Derby X Expands in 2025 - Iowa Cubs
- YES Network to Air Six RailRiders Games in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Battle Back to Tie Game Late, Fall in Extras to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Vázquez Homers in Tenth to Win it for Tides - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon
- Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night
- Syracuse Pitcher Felipe De La Cruz Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon