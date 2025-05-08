Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - Syracuse's bullpen was near-perfect, but the Mets' offense stagnated on Thursday night in a 3-1 lose to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark. Despite the loss, Syracuse's bullpen pitched five scoreless and hitless innings to keep the game close.

Jacksonville (23-13) got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Albert Almora Jr. singled. Jacob Berry followed with a double off the wall in right-center field that scored Almora Jr. for a 1-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead. After Harrison Spohn struck out, Jakob Marsee walked, and a pitch hit Joe Mack to load the bases. Derek Hill then singled into left field, scoring Berry and Marsee to give Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Syracuse (16-20) struggled to get the offense going. Jacksonville starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, who was making a Major League rehab start, pitched five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and no walks.

The Mets did get on the board in the top of the seventh. With one out, a pitch hit Hayden Senger, and Luis De Los Santos singled. Gilberto Celestino then grounded into a fielder's choice where Senger went to third base, De Los Santos was out at second base, but Celestino was safe at first. Yonny Hernandez followed with a line-drive single into right field that scored Senger and made it a 3-1 ballgame.

Syracuse's bullpen kept the Mets within striking distance. Rico Garcia, Kevin Herget, and Anthony Gose combined to pitch five scoreless and hitless innings with four strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the Syracuse offense didn't score the rest of the game, managing just the one run in the 3-1 loss. De Los Santos and Hernandez each had two hits in the game for the Mets.

Syracuse and Jacksonville continue their six-game series on Friday with the fourth game. Right-hander Nolan McLean is slated to make his Triple-A debut for Syracuse opposite Jacksonville right-hander Adam Mazur. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

