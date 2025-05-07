Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon

Jacksonville, FL - The Syracuse Mets overcame multiple deficits and outlasted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for a 6-5 Syracuse win in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark. Neither team led by more than two runs in the game with each team leading multiple times throughout the contest.

Syracuse (16-19) entered the top of the ninth inning trailing, 3-2. Jon Singleton led off the inning with a double and was pinch run for by Gilberto Celestino. After Jared Young popped out and Joey Meneses flied out, Luke Ritter and Billy McKinney worked walks to load the bases. Diego Castillo then came to the plate and worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home the tying run, knotting the score, 3-3, and sending us to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Luis De Los Santos was Syracuse's free runner that started at second base. The Mets wasted no time taking the lead with Donovan Walton singling on the first pitch he saw to begin the inning, scoring De Los Santos for a 4-3 edge.

Jacksonville (22-13) responded in the bottom of the tenth. Harrison Spohn began the frame at second base as Jacksonville's free runner. After Jakob Marsee struck out, Andrew Pintar singled to score Spohn and make it a 4-4 ballgame. Later in the inning, Jacksonville had Pintar at third base and Joe Mack at first. Deyvison De Los Santos grounded a ball to the right of the pitcher's mound where Mets reliever Austin Warren raced off the mound, fielded the ball, and tossed it home to catcher Hayden Senger who applied the tag to get Pintar out and keep the game tied.

Syracuse took the lead for good in the top of the 11th. Young began at second and moved to third on a Meneses groundout to first base. After Jacksonville intentionally walked Ritter, Hayden Senger flied a ball deep to right field that was dropped by Marsee in right as Young scored, Ritter moved to third, and Senger was safe at first with the Mets taking a 5-4 lead. Castillo followed with a single to left field, scoring Ritter for a 6-4 Syracuse advantage.

In the bottom of the 11th, Maximo Acosta began at second base. Jack Winkler struck out, but Brian Navarreto singled to left field, scoring Acosta to trim the Syracuse lead back to one, 6-5. Mets reliever Chris Devenski then induced a Spohn fly out and struck out Marsee to end the ballgame, securing Syracuse's 6-5 win and Devenski's third save of the season.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game's first run in the first. With Pintar at second, Deyvison De Los Santos at first, and two outs, Troy Johnston singled home Pintar for a 1-0 lead.

That was the only run allowed by Syracuse starting pitcher Brandon Sproat. The Florida native, allowed just two hits and one walk on Wednesday afternoon while striking out five batters in five innings pitched.

The Mets offense responded with solo home runs from Luke Ritter in the second inning and Luis De Los Santos in the third to take a 2-1 advantage.

Jacksonville regained the lead in the seventh. Johnston led off the frame with a homer to tie the game, 2-2. Then, after Winkler and Navarreto both singled, Marsee had a two-out single that scored Winkler for a 3-2 Jumbo Shrimp lead, setting up the entertaining final innings of the game.

Syracuse and Jacksonville continue their six-game series on Thursday with the third game of the week. Right-hander Dom Hamel is slated to start on the mound for the Mets opposite Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Ryan Weathers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

