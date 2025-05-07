Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons are excited to announce that they will once again take the field as 'Luces de Buffalo,' their Copa de la Diversión™ alternate identity, for three home games this season, starting with their contest on Friday, May 16 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field, presented by the Rodriguez Construction Group (6:05 p.m. | Happy Hour Gates 5:00 p.m.).
The first Luces de Buffalo game on May 16 will also be the club's 'Cinco de Mayo' themed Honda fridaynightbash!®, with a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m., special food (Churros/Empanadas at Section 101) and drink options (Cutwater Mojitos/Strawberry Margaritas at Section 105), and postgame Fireworks. The Bisons will also host Hispanic-owned businesses/organizations in the concourse and have several tributes as part of the in-game presentation. Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office.
The other Luces de Buffalo games in 2025 include a Luces Youth Jersey Giveaway on Thursday, July 31 (6:35 p.m.) and the club's annual Hispanic Heritage Night Honda fridaynightbash!® on September 5 (6:05 p.m.). All three Luces de Buffalo games this season are presented by the Rodriguez Construction Group.
The Rodriguez Construction Group is a hardworking, minority-owned and minority-operated construction company with strong roots in the Western New York community. Located in Buffalo, RCG has excelled in small construction projects and large-scale commercial developments with a team that has the skills, expertise and experience needed to save their clients time and money.
"We are thrilled that Luces de Buffalo, the Lights of Buffalo, will shine again at Sahlen Field this year and are equally excited that we have partnered with Rodriguez Construction Group to bring this three-game celebration back in 2025! Celebrating a locally-owned business like RCG and the amazing successes they have had in projects throughout our community is exactly what we wanted the 'Luces de Buffalo' initiative to be," said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Bisons.
The Luces de Buffalo, or 'Lights of Buffalo,' pays tribute to the impact of the many great Hispanic and Latino players in Bisons team history as well as celebrates the rich Hispanic and Latino cultures thriving in Western New York today. Part of Minor League Baseball's 'Copa de la Diversión™' initiative, Luces de Buffalo was developed in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY and enjoyed a tremendous debut over three games during the 2024 season.
'Luces de Buffalo' was chosen to celebrate the City of Buffalo's moniker of 'City of Light,' stemming from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition that was hosted by the city. The exposition showcased the city's use of electricity as well as showcased the independence, cultures and growth of the many nations of the Western Hemisphere following the Spanish-American War.
For more information on Luces de Buffalo games or to get the latest Luces de Buffalo gear, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Luces.
